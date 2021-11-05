Bradesco’s profit grows 34.5% and reaches R$6.8 billion in the 3rd quarter

O Bradesco (BBDC4) reported recurring net income of R$6.8 billion, up 34.5% compared to the same period last year. The information was disclosed in a statement sent to the market this Thursday (4th).

The result was slightly above analysts’ expectations, according to data from the Reuters agency.

According to the bank, the increase was driven by several factors, such as the strong recovery of insurance operations, in addition to the performance of revenues with financial margin with clients and services rendered.

Revenues from services rendered totaled R$ 8.8 billion, an increase of 7.8%.

The financial margin reached R$ 15.7 billion, growth of 2.7%.

Finally, lower PDD expenses, a fund used to cover losses with debtor customers, even with the expressive growth of the credit portfolio, is also among the reasons for the improvement in the result, which is the second best in the company’s history.

“Accumulated profitability indicators (ROAE and ROAA) remained in constant evolution, reaching 18.3% and 1.6%, respectively, showing improvement in all comparative periods”, said the company.

