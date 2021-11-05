Brasileirão: Atlético-MG Goleia America-MG? See Duel Odds | fans

Picture: Rooster crazy to be champion – Twitter/Atlético-MG

This Sunday (7), at 4 pm, is a classic day in Belo Horizonte. For the 30th round of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG x América-MG will be played in Mineirão. Rooster’s total favoritism, but stay tuned, because the Rabbit is in the mood and crazy to get a zebra ready. The forecast is for a very interesting duel on the field, with good profit opportunities in the main bookmakers.

(R$ 1.43) Atlético-MG x America-MG (R$ 6.50); tie (BRL 3.95)

Galo is increasingly leading the table, with 62 points, after beating Grêmio 2-1, at Mineirão, for the postponed match of the 19th round. Now, the difference for Palmeiras, vice-leader, is ten points.

Coelho comes in tenth place, with 38 points. In the last game, the Americans got the better of winning the competitive and popular Fortaleza, at Arena Independence, by a score of 2-1.

Strong cock and merciless avenger at home

When they play in front of their fans, coach Cuca’s team is practically unbeatable. They are having the best campaign as hosts of this Brasileirão: 12 wins, one draw and one defeat. There are six consecutive positive results in the season.

In the derby with another Belo Horizonte rival, the Atleticans have not lost since 2016, regardless of the place of the duel. A new triumph is valued at R$1.43 for every R$1.00 invested by you at Bodog.

Keno striker is doubtful for the game. He is recovering from swelling in his right thigh. The player has already lost the last rounds of the Brasileirão due to injury.

Rabbit is dying to get ready

Even with Atlético-MG going through an excellent phase, it is worth noting that Coelho can surprise on Sunday. América-MG is excited and packed with two consecutive victories. Your first objective, which is to get away from the Z-4, is being conquered. Now you can dream of taking bigger flights, like a fight for a place in the next Libertadores da América. According to Odds Shark, the end of the big taboo in the classic pays the share of R$ 6.50 to 1.

Other betting options at Atlético-MG vs América-MG:

Both mark: Yes (R$ 2.15) / No (R$ 1.68).

Draw voids bet: Atlético-MG (BRL 1.16) / América-MG (BRL 5.50).

Double-chance: Atlético-MG or tie (R$1.11) / América-MG or tie (R$2.75) / Atlético-MG or América-MG (R$1.22).

Winning from zero: Atlético-MG (R$2.20) / América-MG (R$11.00).

Winning in a comeback: Atlético-MG (R$ 10.00) / América-MG (R$ 23.00).

Games and odds of the 30th round of Brasileirão 2021:

saturday november 6th

17:00 – (R$2.15) Corinthians x Fortaleza (R$3.30); tie (BRL 2.90)

19:00 – (R$ 2.10) International x Grêmio (R$ 3.30); tie (BRL 3.00)

21:00 – (BRL 1.58) Fluminense x Sport (BRL 5.50); tie (BRL 3.40)

Sunday November 7th

4:00 pm – (R$ 3.00) Santos x Palmeiras (R$ 2.15); tie (BRL 3.15)

4:00 pm – (BRL 1.83) RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR (BRL 3.90); tie (BRL 3.30)

16:00 – (R$ 1.43) Atlético-MG x America-MG (R$ 6.50); tie (BRL 3.95)

6:15 pm – (BRL 2.85) Bahia x São Paulo (BRL 2.35); tie (BRL 2.70)

20:30 – (BRL 1.95) Ceará x Cuiabá (BRL 3.55); tie (BRL 2.90)

Monday November 8th

20:00 – Chapecoense x Flamengo*

*Odds coming soon on bodog.

