Brazil registers 411 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average of cases is the lowest since May 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (4) 411 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 608,715 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 227 –2 more than the day before but below the 250 mark for the 2nd day (and below 300 for the 4th day). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -36% and points fall for the third day in a row.

In addition, the moving average of cases stayed at the house of 9,000 daily records for the 2nd day in a row and it’s the minor since May 13, 2020, when case numbers were starting to rise (see details below).

The fall, however, occurs after a extended weekend due to holiday. It is important to evaluate the numbers carefully in this case., as in similar situations in the past there was a drop that was compensated with deaths and cases dammed up in the following days.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (29): 328

Saturday (30): 314

Sunday (31): 311

Monday (1): 296

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

Thursday (4): 227

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Four states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima. In Acre, there was also no record of cases on the day.

the state of Rio de Janeiro did not publish an update on cases and deaths until the closing of this balance sheet. According to the state secretariat, there was a problem in the system that concentrates the state’s numbers.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,846,577 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 11,902 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,443 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 608,715

608,715 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 411

411 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 227 (variation in 14 days: -36%)

227 (variation in 14 days: -36%) Total confirmed cases: 21,846,577

21,846,577 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 11,902

11,902 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,443 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (2 states): PB, RN

PB, RN In stability (8 states): SC, PE, SE, RS, SP, PI, GO, ES

SC, PE, SE, RS, SP, PI, GO, ES Fall (15 states and the DF): AC, BA, MA, RO, AL, AP, RR, DF, AM, MT, MG, MS, PA, TO, PR, CE

AC, BA, MA, RO, AL, AP, RR, DF, AM, MT, MG, MS, PA, TO, PR, CE Not registered (1 state): RJ

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 55% of the population has taken the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and is fully immunized. The data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 117,805,832 people received the doses, a number that represents 55.23% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,177,415 people, which represents 72.74% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 9,179,134 people (4.30% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 282,162,381 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

States with rising deaths

States with deaths in stability

States with falling deaths

ES: -15%

MG: -44%

RJ: did not disclose

SP: -7%

DF: -34%

GO: -13%

MS: -44%

MT: -40%

AC: -100%

AM: -38%

AP: -33%

PA: -46%

RO: -27%

RR: -33%

TO: -59%

AL: -33%

BA: -25%

EC: -91%

MA: -25%

PB: +32%

PE: 0%

PI: -13%

RN: +18%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

