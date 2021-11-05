Brazil registers 436 deaths and 13,352 new cases in 24 hours – News

This Thursday (4), Brazil recorded 436 deaths and 13,352 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 229, and the moving average of new cases is 9,672.

The country accounts for 608,671 deaths and 21,849,137 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus lethality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 289.6.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 155 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 73.2% of the population, and more than 117.3 million have already received the second dose or a vaccine of Single dose. The number of people immunized with the booster dose is 9.3 million, equivalent to 4.4% of the population.

