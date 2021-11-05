Brazil should appear again in Modern Warfare 2 [RUMOR]

With the release closer and closer to Call of Duty: Vanguard, the network is already starting to receive information about the title that will arrive in 2022 – apparently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And for us, perhaps the most important of them is the return of Brazil to the game.

According to a leaker known as RalphsValve on Twitter, some maps have already been revealed for the game’s multiplayer, including Quarry, Shipment, Highrise, Terminal and Favela – and as the multiplayer maps originate from the campaign, this would indicate a new Captain Price’s passage through our country.

Returning Maps

?Shanty town

?Terminal

?highrise

?Shipment

?quarry — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

Speaking of Price (again played by Barry Sloane), chances are this Modern Warfare 2 show the origins of Task 141, as we will possibly have Soap, Roach and Ghost return to the main team. General Shepherd (very angry at this point for those with a good memory) also returns here for a campaign that involves fighting a drug cartel situated in a place known as Ciudad Juarez.

Another important detail is that in one of the missions the player can choose how to end enemy actions (if sneaky or with open fire), and the form of action here determines which team member will die – yes, apparently we will have some important death with the choice falling into our hands.

So, excited to see what’s next in this new game? Share your opinion in the space below for comments.