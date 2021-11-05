Brazilian football calendar for 2022 must change

This Thursday (04), a meeting was held between the CBF, federations and representatives of the 20 clubs from Serie A and 20 from Serie B to discuss next year’s calendar, which will be atypical, due to the World Cup in end of season. According to the report of TNT Sports, Serie A of the Brazilian Championship would start on April 10th and end on November 13th, one day before the deadline for clubs to release their players for the 2022 World Cup.

The Copa do Brasil would have its start scheduled for February 23 and would only end on October 19, while the Campeonato B do Brasileirão would run from April 9 to November 5, in a period very similar to that of the first national division. The Copa Libertadores should start on February 23rd, ending on October 29th.

State championships are scheduled to start on January 26th. However, Flamengo proposed that this start be brought forward to January 15th, aiming at releasing FIFA Data conflicts. The entity will analyze the request, which was also welcomed by other teams. However, behind the scenes it is believed that it is almost impossible to change the design already on the agenda.

There is also the possibility to change the registration period for players in national competitions. Instead of having a deadline for registering athletes, the proposed idea is that players would be registered only during the transfer windows, as is the case in Europe. However, the hammer has not yet been struck on that decision, and it is still just a possibility.

The Brazilian calendar is starting to return to normal, as the 2020 and 2021 calendars were affected by pauses due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which begins to decrease as vaccination increases. Recently, some stadiums in Brazil have even returned to receive 100% of their total audience capacity.