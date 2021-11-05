Brazil’s effort to stop being an outcast collides with worldwide distrust – 11/05/2021

The Brazilian government’s efforts to reduce international pressure on the country during the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), in Glasgow, met with resistance from foreign governments, negotiators and environmentalists. Weakened and worn out, the Brazilian delegation is now looking for ways to find an honorable way out of its positions considered, even internally, as unsustainable.

After the phase of spectacular speeches and announcements in Glasgow, delegations began to dive into the concrete negotiations of the Conference, in a text that, so far, contains dozens of passages still without an agreement.

But, before the process started, one of the government’s objectives was to get out of the position of “villain” of the climate in the world. In impactful announcements, the Brazilian government tried to pay off “climate mortgages” and show that it is back in the negotiating game. The hope was to demonstrate that Brazil would seek compromises, that it would accept its role in the climate issue and that it would not be an obstacle to an agreement.

Aware of its isolation and the impact even on the search for investments, a strategy was established. In a few days, therefore, Brazil announced its adherence to a commitment to reduce deforestation, cut CO2 emissions by 50% in 2030, an emissions neutrality in 2050 and commitments in the methane sector. Brazil is still the country with the largest delegation among all the participants, with more than 450 people.

But the message is still fraught with contradictions. President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) decision to be one of the few world leaders to skip the event drew attention, while diplomats point out that the absence is in itself a message to the world. “It doesn’t help,” admitted a Brazilian representative.

In the negotiations, sources participating in the process of drafting the summit’s final text indicate that Brazil’s stance of adherence to the commitments has not yet completely translated into the removal of the obstacles established by the government. But that, aware of the fragility of Brazil’s posture, foreign diplomats are looking for ways to offer Itamaraty an honorable exit.

In other words: Brazil would abandon its resistance on certain issues and, in return, would receive the support of other governments to declare that there was a consensus.

“Environmental Box 2”

One of the clearest cases of this situation refers to the carbon market, known as chapter 6 of the negotiations. The Brazilian government defends that credit commitments assumed under the Kyoto Protocol should be considered, while the EU estimates that the moment is for a start from zero in the compensation scheme and exchange of emission certificates.

The future system will consist of the ability of one country to sell emission credits to another. If, for example, Brazil arrives in 2030 with an even more ambitious emission reduction than expected, it will be able to use the volume to sell to countries that have breached the ceiling.

The problem is that Brazil considers that the Kyoto Protocol’s carbon credit scheme should continue to exist. The country’s position has created fears that an “environmental Box 2” is being created, with an extra accounting of emissions that would not be included in the new agreement.

In response to UOL, the EU’s chief climate negotiator, Jacob Werksman, admitted that Brazil has not yet sufficiently clarified its position with regard to negotiations on the carbon market, even though it is betting on the “new positive climate” adopted by the government. “We want market rules that guarantee transparency, that countries do not count their credits twice. In other words, that there is no double account,” he said.

“Our conversation with Brazil so far does not assure us that the country shares the same vision. But we have additional signs of additional flexibilities and we are working with them to see if we can design a solution that provides guarantees for everyone,” explained the negotiator.

“Black Friday” broadcasts

There are also doubts about the CO2 reduction commitments announced by the Brazilian government. A term used in the corridors of the Conference to designate Brazil’s behavior is “Black Friday”. In other words: the price is raised before a supposed discount is announced. One of the fears is that, before committing to cut emissions, what happened in the country was a record high.

The new commitment was also questioned. This Thursday, the European bloc indicated that it applauds the review of the Brazilian target, stipulating 50% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030 and neutrality in 2050. But it warns that the central issue will be the package of measures adopted over the next few years to reach the target and contribute to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Werksman made it clear that the Brazilian ad was “welcome”. But he hinted that it still would not be a sufficient step on the part of the Bolsonaro government. “We were not sure if Brazil would feel the pressure or the need to expand its commitments,” he stated. “Are they enough? Well, for us, being enough is a test of whether this commitment is in line with a consistent path to limit emissions that will allow us to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius target,” he said.

The European said that he has not yet made a full assessment of the new commitments. “But the initial feeling we have from entities is that the new commitments would not pass the test. Therefore, we are expecting more from Brazil,” he said.

Hours later, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borell, went to social media to ease the criticism. “I welcome the commitments made by Brazil to achieve neutrality by 2050, to end illegal deforestation by 2028. These are important contributions to the fight against climate change,” he wrote.

But the doubts also come from Brazilians. Izabela Teixeira, former minister of the Environment, insists that Brazil “can and knows” to promote a reduction in deforestation. But she warns that, as the government’s commitment for 2030 was presented, there is no connection with reality.

Renato Casagrande, governor of Espírito Santo and who leads a group of state authorities at COP26, also raises doubts about the role of the goals announced by Brazil. “We know these commitments mean little,” he warned at a public event in Glasgow.