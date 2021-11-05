Brisanet wins lots in the Northeast and Midwest of Brazil in the 5G auction

The provider from Ceará Brisanet won two regional lots in the 3.5 GHz frequency band, the most popular 5G in Brazil and, with that, will bring fifth-generation internet to the Northeast and municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants in the Midwest. Lot C4 of the 3.5 GHz band covers the entire Northeast region. The company paid BRL 1.2 billion, when the lowest price required was BRL 9 million. This represents 13,741.71% more than the minimum amount requested in the notice.





Afterwards, Brisanet won lot C5, which covers the Midwest region, except for sectors 22 and 25 of the PGO. The amount paid was BRL 105 million, for a minimum amount of BRL 2.5 million, that is, a premium of 4,054%. Mega Net, a company that brings together the 420 ISPs of the 5G Initiative consortium, even presented a proposal in the amount of R$9.03 million and then dropped out of the C4 contest. The C5 was disputed with Cloud2U, Mega Net and Brasil Digital.





The 3.5 GHz frequency is exclusive to 5G and has a very high speed transmission capability. It is the most used track in the world for this type of connection and focuses on end consumers and industry. The spectrum is seen as ideal for serving urban areas. With more than 837 thousand customers, Brisanet is present in the following northeastern states: Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Piauí. The absolute majority of customers are connected via optical fiber (FTTH). The company also offers access to streaming services, such as Brisamusic, with music, and Brisaplay, with movies and series.

