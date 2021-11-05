Bruno José, Sobis and Eduardo Brock arrive in Londrina and participate in final training for decisive game | cruise

Cruzeiro did the last training session before the match against Londrina, this Friday, at 9:30 pm. The activity was at the CT of Londrina, and the club’s advisory did not detail the activity. Bruno José, Rafael Sobis and Eduardo Brock, who had not traveled with the delegation, arrived in time to do the last activity with Luxembourg, before the decisive duel.
The three had had an inconclusive result for Covid-19 and stayed in Belo Horizonte. After the retest was negative, they went to Londrina to reinforce the team.
Probable Cruise: Fábio; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Lucas Ventura, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno José, Vitor Leque (Wellington Nem) and Thiago
The reinforcements for this Friday’s match are the return of striker Vitor Leque, who was suspended in the last round, and midfielder Claudinho, recovered from Covid-19. The first became involved in another controversy on social media this Thursday after enjoying a post related to rival Atlético-MG, but publicly recanted.
Eduardo Brock arrived just in time to participate in this Thursday’s training — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro
Left-back Matheus Pereira and defensive midfielder Marco Antônio are still in the medical department and did not travel to the duel with Londrina, this Friday.
The game between Londrina and Cruzeiro gained decisive contours in the final stretch of Serie B because of the recent results of the Minas Gerais team. Cruzeiro had one defeat and two draws in the last rounds and ended up approaching the Z-4. Raposa has 40 points and this Friday’s opponent, 38, being the first in the relegation zone.