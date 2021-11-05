Bruno Montaleone talks about scenes as a male prostitute in ‘Secret Truths’ 2

Bruno Montaleone (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the ten new episodes of “Secret Truths” 2 released by Globoplay this Wednesday (3), Bruno Montaleone appears in fiery sequences with Deborah Evelyn and Johnny Massaro. In an interview on the website, the actor, who plays the male prostitute Mateus, tells how it was to record these scenes:

– I’m an actor. For me, nudity is not an issue. Obviously I’ve never done anything like that, so it’s impossible not to be nervous. But when we take a job like this, we already understand what it is. I started watching movies and series with nude scenes to learn about this universe. And only by doing you begin to understand. I swear that, at least for me, it becomes almost a choreography, a dance. It is no longer in that place of: “Wow, my God”. A place of discomfort or shame. More practice is coming. The first day I was nervous, unsure. But they are aces and they put me at ease. Deborah was a love. She called me as soon as she knew I would. He proposed that we meet to prepare and break this ice. I’m in love with her. The entire core that surrounds me makes me feel at ease.

In Walcyr Carrasco’s story, Mateus is hired by stylist Beth (Deborah) and ends up also getting involved with Gioto (Massaro), her stepson. Later, she attracts the attention of Beth’s husband, Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi), and her other stepdaughter, Irina (Julia Stockler). Asked who his character’s favorite is, Montaleone jokes.

– This family matter is very complicated. It won’t put me in an uncomfortable situation – he laughs. – It was very crazy because, every time I went to record, I got attached. First it was Beth. Then Gioto. Each one has a special way of relating. I don’t know what the public will like better. I think the relationship with Gioto will pick up, but I like everyone. And Mateus likes money. So, whoever is giving more gifts… In this sense, Gioto and Beth are competing head-to-head.

The scene that concludes the plot of this core is the one that the actor considers the most challenging:

– It was very cool. We recorded for these days. The atmosphere was great, we were very happy and satisfied.

As well as the sex moments in “Secret Truths” 2, rumors that Montaleone is having a real-life romance with Julia Byrro, who plays Lara in the soap opera, have also been resonating on the internet. He denies:

– We’re just friends anyway. This is not true. I say: “Calm down, guys, otherwise I’ll have to date everyone I put in stories“. There’s no way (laughter). She is a partner. The guys are joking when I get to the dressing room to record. I discover things like that. People say: “You’re dating”. And me: “What is this?” Then they start showing me the news. I tell her, “We’re dating, huh, Ju?” You have to make fun of it, it’s no use getting angry.

