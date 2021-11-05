Burger King has a loss of BRL 37.9 million in the 3rd quarter, down 64%

O Burger King (BKBR3) reported a net loss of R$37.9 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021, down 64.2% compared to the same period last year. The information was disclosed in a document sent to the market this Thursday (4th).

According to the company, the drop in loss happened amid the growth of the company’s operations and sales. “This improvement is mainly related to more flexible flow and opening hours in the malls, where we concentrate a large part of our restaurants,” said the company.

Therefore, this evolution in sales generated net operating revenue of R$710 million, an increase of 35.9%.

In addition, Burger King also saw an evolution in online sales, which currently represent 33% of the company’s revenue, up from 22.7% in Q3 2020.

The company also said that it opened 8 more restaurants in the last three months.

Finally, the adjusted ebitida, which measures the operating result, was R$ 85.4 million, an increase of 849.1%.

“This result is due to the recovery of sales, discipline in controlling our expenses and the digitalization strategy”, commented the fast food chain.

See the document: