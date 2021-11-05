CadÚnico: without Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid, population lines up in search of Aid Brazil | Economy

Cadastro Único posts in cities across the country have dawned with long lines in recent days. Thousands of Brazilians are waiting for assistance, seeking information and registration for social benefits, after the end of Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid.

CadÚnico is the gateway for low-income families to social programs in the country. And it should also be used for Brazil Aid, which the government expects to start paying on the 17th, according to the calendar of the now extinct Bolsa Família.

The uncertainties about the new program, by the way, are also reason for the queues at the CadÚnico stations. After announcing a minimum amount of R$400 for the ‘new Bolsa’, the government informed that the benefit will have a smaller adjustment in November, and the R$400 will only be paid from December onwards.

The government also promises to ‘zero’ the queue by December of those who would currently be entitled to receive Bolsa Família but were not receiving the benefit, including 2.6 million more people in the new social program. But the end of Emergency Aid last month leaves at least 22 million Brazilians without income transfer benefits as of this month.

Neighborhood of São João do Cabrito has joint effort to register the Cadastro Único

The re-registration of beneficiaries in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), in Salvador, registered new queues and turmoil this Friday. The action is itinerant in the neighborhood of São João do Cabrito, to serve the population of Subúrbio Ferroviário.

To get the service, which only started at 7am this Friday, many people fell asleep in line, which caused crowding since Thursday night. Some residents reported that people took the passwords to sell in line.

Long lines have formed in recent days at the Unified Registry Call Center (CadÚnico) in São Luís.

According to the beneficiaries, for days countless people have been in lines waiting for the distribution of vouchers, but only about 30 vouchers are distributed per day.

Belém registers queues at CadÚnico exchanges

In the metropolitan region of Belém, many beneficiaries spent the night in queues in search of re-registration of the CadÚnico.

In the capital, there was confusion in front of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (CRAS) in the Guamá neighborhood. Many people became crowded and complained about the lack of passwords. In the city of Ananindeua, some people stood in line for at least 12 hours.

Population denounces sale of place in line at Central do CadÚnico

In Greater Recife, agencies for re-registration of CadÚnico had records of people playing dominoes and sleeping in the street, as well as reports of sales of the first places of service. At the Service Center located in Recife, there were reports of people who arrived at the site at 5 pm on Thursday (4).

At the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, located in the Cavaleiro district, the TV Globo team saw people playing dominoes during the early hours of this Friday (5) to pass the time until the beginning of the services, which happens at 7 am, and others on mattresses.

