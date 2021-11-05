Caixa releases withdrawals of the 7th installment for the new group; up to R$375

This Friday, 11/05, Caixa grants immediate withdrawals of the 7th installment for the general public born in April. Know more.

Caixa has already completed the calendar for the deposit of the 7th installment of the emergency aid. In this way, the bank started to release immediate withdrawals. The deadlines were organized based on the month of birthdays of beneficiaries who are not part of the Bolsa Família program. This Friday (05/11), the release takes place for those who were born in april.

The withdrawal can be made in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. Remembering that the movement of the benefit, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. Within the platform, users can check balance/statement and make online payments, including Pix transfers.

And what about the emergency aid calendar for those enrolled in Bolsa Família? All payments to this audience already were finalized. As of this month of November, beneficiaries should receive the installments referring to the Brazil Aid. This successor to Bolsa Família has already been confirmed by the government, but it remains in undefined details.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of the emergency aid; see dates

As with previous schedules, the release of withdrawals of the 7th installment works with a different logic. Dates are staggered based on the recipient’s birthday month. This Friday (05/11), the money can already be withdrawn by those who were born in April.

Remembering that the “general public” of the benefit is made up of those linked to the CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December 2020. See calendar with all dates for release of withdrawals from the 7th and, possible, last installment: