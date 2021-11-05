Camila Queiroz plays director of Angel’s son in Verdades Secretas 2; video· TV news

This Thursday (04), Camila Queiroz shared cute moments that she lived with the child actor Bernardo Lessa, who plays Angel’s son, Fabrício, in the soap opera Verdades Secretas 2. The two recorded a video behind the scenes of the soap opera, and actress played the director with the boy on her lap.

“When you’re recording and they’re talking action, what should you say?” she asked, to which the boy replied, “No, Mommy, not Daddy.” Among other games, Bernardo also pretended to be asleep, sent kisses to his followers and called Camila “Mother Angel”, alluding to her character in the plot.

“My love, it’s been a pleasure to be your mommy Angel. I love our exchange, affection and complicity, you bring color and joy to our set,” she praised him in the Instagram post.

Klebber Toledo, who is Camila Queiroz’s husband and shares with her the presentation of the reality show Casal Às Cegas, on Netflix, praised the duo’s performance. “That’s awesome!”, he commented, among emojis with little hearts.

Camila and Bernardo’s video was an action to remind fans that the second part of Verdades Secretas 2 is now available on GloboPlay. The streaming platform released another ten new chapters of the soap opera to subscribers.

Check out the actress’s publications: