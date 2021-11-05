Can the Porsche Caymen GT4 stand up to everyday use?

The term semi-track in defining a car is what the British call “barely legal”. They are models created with use in closed circuits as a priority, but which are approved to run on the streets. In this group there are cars like the McLaren Senna and two Porsche recently launched in Brazil, the new 911 GT3 and 718 Cayman GT4.

Supersumption of Porsche’s semi-track models in the current 911 – the RS version is not yet available for the 992 generation -, the GT3 is a car worth almost R$ 1.5 million. For less than half, there’s the 718 Cayman GT4, rated by UOL Cars. The coupe has a suggested retail price of R$705,000.

As in the GT3, the engine is 4.0-aspirated six-cylinder superimposed (boxer). In the case of the GT4, it is in a central rear position, which contributes to the car’s extreme balance. The transmission is automated with seven speeds and two clutches, the famous Porsche PDK.

Running everyday in cities with the GT4 is not a good idea. The car has no concern for comfort. Why, then, semi-track and not just for tracks? The fact that you can go running on a track day is an obvious answer, but not the only one.

Taking the road with the sports car, especially those full of challenging curves, is a great pleasure. Therefore, after a quick test with the GT4 at Velo Città, a circuit in the interior of São Paulo, we took the Cayman to mountain roads near the city of São Paulo, around the Castelo Branco highway.

Strengths



Verdict

design

interior

Performance

drivability Verdict Splendid to ride on winding roads, the GT4 still only makes sense for track day regulars. Traveling with a car is really cool, but if that’s the only purpose, the best thing is to take home a Cayman GTS, which has 400 hp and costs R$ 589,000. This model is more user-friendly for urban journeys than a road trip. Driving the GT4 on bumpy, cobblestone streets and blind ascents of narrow streets typical of mountain, coast and countryside destinations is a thankless mission. However, if you want the car for track days, it won’t hurt to take it out on the road once in a while. It’s worth it, you see.

design

The aesthetic details that catch the eye on the 718 Cayman GT4 are those incorporated to enhance its aerodynamics. More than the engine, this was the aspect most worked on to make the car much faster on the traditional 22 km circuit of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, one of the temples of motorsport.

The old layout is shown in the movie “Rush – On the Edge of Emotion”. It was on this circuit that the tragic accident with the Austrian driver Niki Lauda took place. In modern Formula 1, when the Nurburgring was still home to a stage of the category, the chosen circuit was about 5 km long.

Back to Cayman, the front is marked by a huge spoiler, which leaves the model almost stuck to the ground. Extreme care must be taken when passing through ditches and even higher bumps that the driver encounters on the way to the closed track, or the road, as the front hits easily.

Headlamps are dimmed bi-xenon and have LED auxiliary lights. This is one of the first factors to show that the GT4 is an older generation Porsche. The brand’s newer generations have been adopting more efficient full-LEDs. Still, the four signature points that we see, in different interpretations, on Taycan and 911, are also on Cayman.

Wheels are 20 inches with matte arches both front and rear. What changes is the size of the tires. Optionally, the car can receive ceramic carbon brakes, more efficient and with fewer heating problems than conventional ones. The price of the extra is R$ 52,703.

At the back, the two exhaust outlets for the aspirated engine draw attention, responsible for a sound so loud that, depending on the situation, it’s even better to ignore the Bose sound system and enjoy the six-cylinder symphony.

You can amplify this noise through a button on the center console. However, even without this amplifier, the sound emitted by the exhaust outputs is already overwhelming.

Another highlight is the huge rear wing. With 25% more downforce than the previous model, the GT4 has 145 kg of downforce. Of these, 122 kg are behind, and the component that contributes the most to this is the “wing”.

Add to it the rear center position of the engine and the 1.27 m high (it is one of the lowest cars on the market) and you have a sports car stuck to the ground. And extremely “in hand” of its pilot.

interior

Image: Rafaela Borges/UOL

A first look at the 718 Cayman GT4 makes it clear that the Porsche is of an older generation. The line has not yet undergone the renovation applied to the Cayenne, 911 and, more recently, the Macan.

No virtual panel. It’s all analogue, with the speedometer on the left and the tachometer in the center. The monitor on the right is configurable. There, you can choose to view information such as a GPS navigator map, stopwatch or performance of components on the track.

The media center is touch sensitive, but small and simple. You can’t even command the driving modes. These settings are made in the center console. There is a button for the PDK gear and engine, one for the chassis and one for the exhaust system.

Another controls the action of the stability and traction controls. And there are only two modes for all components: normal and sport. The car doesn’t have the traditional Sport Plus, much less the comfortable one – running the GT4 on imperfect city surfaces can be cruel. He, however, counters that he was not made for that.

The GT4 is finished with lots of leather, Alcantara and carbon fiber on both the doors and the panels. Instead of the traditional internal handle, the Cayman comes with a rope to open the door. The solution, inspired by competition cars, is also to reduce weight.

And speaking of weight reduction, the example was equipped with carbon fiber shell-type seats, an option for R$ 35,665. At the front, they are covered in leather and Alcantara.

Race seats, they were made for those who will use the car primarily on the track. They hold the body perfectly, but are uncomfortable, make it difficult to get in and out of the GT4 and have minimal adjustments – one height with very little variation, electric, and the depth, manual. The sports car weighs 1,450 kg.

There are two compartments for luggage. The rear one is 275 liters and is wider. The front, with 150 liters, is deep, and better suited to accommodate at least an average suitcase weighing 23 kg. Together, they offer plenty of room to carry bags for two people (which is the car’s capacity) for a weekend, a holiday and even many days of road trip.

Performance

Image: Rafaela Borges/UOL

In addition to the entire aerodynamic package, the 718 Cayman GT4 has air suspension that can make the car up to 3 cm lower. The precision of traditional Porsche steering responses, and improved on the semi-track model, make the sports car a corner eater.

Balance is the keyword of GT4. On hills and roads with a lot of tight corners, the rear-wheel drive car barely required steering corrections, and the chassis handled it with impressive stability on quick entry and exit from corners.

With the shivering noise even at lighter accelerations, the car is adrenaline from start to finish. As for the 4.0 six-cylinder boxer, the power of 420 hp is 35 hp higher than the previous model, and delivered at 7,600 rpm. The maximum torque of 43.9 mkgf arises at 5500 rpm.

The GT4 is a car to run with the tachometer always high, like a good track model. Thus, the pilot will be able to obtain the best performance, with accelerations to stick the body in the sports seats. According to Porsche, the coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The maximum speed? No less than 302 km/h.