Carol Peixinho shows her before and after fitness life

Carol Fishy, an influencer who has participated in the ‘BBB’ and ‘No Limite’ realities, surprised her followers in her Instagram this Thursday (4), by showing your before and after fitness life. On the occasion, she shared a video, bringing together old photos of her body and some current images, in which she appears training.

In the video caption, Carol explained that in the past, she had many fluid retention problems in her body., and for that reason, suffered from the “accordion effect”. “You know I’m always on the move, but that just happened, because I had serious fluid retention problems and I suffered a lot from the accordion effect!”, she stated.

Then, the ex-BBB said that she found in physical exercises a way to solve this problem., leading a healthier life and with more disposition. “I found physical activities not only as a way to help my health, but also as a way for me to be always active and more at ease with myself! I love physical activities, I love the challenge of getting to know and always practice a new exercise”, she stated.

Check out Carol Peixinho’s before and after:

Carol Peixinho before and after fitness life (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Carol Peixinho’s training

In an interview with the Extra newspaper, Carol Peixinho commented on her fitness life and what exercises she likes to perform. At the time, she said that her current body is the result of a lot of training and a balanced diet.

“I like many modalities. Today, I frequently practice weight training, running and wrestling. I love exercising! I feel an indescribable pleasure and it has been part of my daily life for many years.”, said the influencer.

“Of course that’s good too. But when you exercise frequently and it becomes pleasurable, you can awaken in you only good things. First, that your mind and body are in total connection and then you get to know yourself, seeing what your body needs to function well. From there comes improvement in everything. You feel happier, willing, mood improves, you face things lighter. There are many benefits both internally and externally.”, explained the fitness muse.

