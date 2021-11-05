Carrefour freezes private label prices until January – 11/4/2021 – Market

In a context of high inflation and unemployment, Carrefour announced this Thursday (4) that it will freeze the prices of all its own-brand products until the beginning of January.

The network’s promise is to keep unchanged the values ​​of various goods, including food (rice, beans, bread, among others) and hygiene items. In total, the measure should reach 4,000 products.

The action is scheduled to take place from this Wednesday until January 10, 2022. The decision is valid for all physical Carrefour stores throughout Brazil –in Hiper, Bairro, Market and Express formats– and also for purchases via website or app.

Joaquim Sousa, commercial director of Carrefour Brazil, says that the price freeze aims to contribute to the democratization of food at a time of economic crisis, although other products are also covered by the action.

Private label items account for 18% of net food sales in the group’s stores.

“Right now, consumers are looking for more products, they are doing more calculations. They are looking for the best, most economical basket. The private label brings quality and compatible prices,” says Sousa.

Products that will have frozen prices include the Carrefour, Viver, Carrefour Bio, Veggie, Mercado, Classic, Taste & Quality, Selection, Soft, Men, My Baby, Essential, Expert, Home, Companino, Care and Original brands.

According to the group, the items covered by the action will have an exclusive seal to facilitate identification by customers.

Alexandre Machado, retail specialist at Gouvêa Consulting, reports that, in Brazil, private labels do not usually replace “leading brands” with consumers.

However, actions such as Carrefour, in a context of crisis, tend to generate greater appeal to customers, says the expert.

“Actions like this make the consumer learn more and try the products.”

In the 12-month period until September, food items that make up the basic food basket accumulated inflation of 15.96% in the country, according to a study by PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

The soaring prices mainly affect the pockets of the poorest in the pandemic and reflect a combination of factors, such as the high dollar, appreciation of commodities and the effects of the prolonged drought and frost.

With inflation and difficulties in the job market, Brazil started to register more scenes of people looking for food donations and even leftover items during the pandemic.

In Fortaleza (CE), for example, a recent video shows a group looking for food in a garbage truck.

Other cases that became known were registered in Rio de Janeiro, where a truck was distributing leftover meat, and in Cuiabá (MT), which had queues looking for donations of ox bones.