Cássia Eller’s son talks about similarities with his mother: ‘It’s a fact, it’s the same DNA’ | Fun

Rio – The analogy of the fruit that doesn’t fall too far from the tree seems to have been made to present Chico Chico’s new album. Son of Cássia Eller, the 28-year-old young man from Rio launches this Friday, at a show at Circo Voador, the album ‘Pomares’, which reflects on the cycle of life, birth and death, and ends up paying homage to his two mothers.

In addition to promoting the album, which marks his debut with solo work, in which he composes all the tracks, Chico also sees in this show the opportunity to return to the stage and rediscover his audience. “The expectations are great, the guys are very excited and eager to play. We put together a band with a fuck* crowd. Going back to the Circus is always very good, important and significant for the whole history of the house and everything that the guys have gone through on that stage. It’s always a renewed emotion to go back to the Circus to make a sound, especially with the band we put together. It will certainly make this night a great night”, highlights the boy.

son’s love

With regard to the genealogical part of such inspirational tree, Chico Chico emphasizes that the homage to mothers (Cássia Eller and Maria Eugênia) happened naturally in the production of the work. “The album is not directly a tribute to my mothers, it is a tribute to everyone I love. The people who are always around, who surround me. And they were an influence on my training as an artist, mainly because it is a musical home, for living with all these people since I was very young”, ponders the boy.

And even though the tribute has not been thought of, Maria Eugênia ends up gaining even more space at work, as it is she who shares the track ‘Mother’ with her son. “The idea came from Ivan Cavazza, who produces the album together with Pedro Fonseca. This song is old already, I played at shows and didn’t think about putting it on the record. But when this idea came up, things made more sense and then we decided to include it. I liked the idea and it happened”, says Chico.

Regarding the other mother, Cássia Eller, Chico doesn’t seem to mind the constant and inevitable comparisons. The artist, by the way, admits that he inherited part of his mother’s fans for having a style so similar to the singer. “I have this awareness. It’s a very recurrent question that I’ve always answered. [Em relação às comparações], it’s not a matter of pleasing or not pleasing, it’s a fact, it’s the same DNA, it’s my mother. In short, it is inevitable that this comparison happens, that these memories happen, that all the love that was destined to her to a certain degree is inherited”, explains the artist.

Pandemic reflexes

With a work that talks about life and death, it is inevitable that the work ‘Orchards’ is related to the pandemic. In this sense, Chico confirms that there is, indeed, a connection between the album and the moment that the world has been going through in the last two years. “Of course it has a direct relationship. This work was generated during the pandemic, in this period that so much was said about death, that so much coexists with death. Although it’s also a theme, always present in my work, since always. It’s part, a natural part of all of us, it’s the cycle of life. And it happens to be more in evidence now because of the pandemic. A fact that hit us all, extremely sad, but we are going through it and we are going to take lessons and move on”, ponders the musician.

Service

Chico Chico Show

Friday at 10 pm

Flying Circus. Rua dos Arcos s/n, Lapa.

Tickets: BRL 50 (solidary half, half) and BRL 100 (full)