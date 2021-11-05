Cat scratches owner’s face until he wakes up and saves him from fire

Former British soldier Matthew Slater, 49, was saved after his pet cat, Weller, jumped into bed and scratched his face to wake him up during a fire in their home in York City, England. . He now considers her a hero.

“I remember trying to push her because I thought, ‘Why is she doing this?'” Slater recalled in an interview with the British newspaper Subway yesterday. “So I opened my eyes and I saw all the smoke and I thought, ‘Obviously she’s trying to get me up.’ I believe 100% she saved my life, I would never have woken up without her.”

The fire started in the kitchen of the residence, in the early hours of last Friday (29). Even though he inhaled a lot of smoke and lost consciousness several times, Matthew still managed to call 911 while trying to get out of the house through a first-floor window.

The fire brigade arrived in time, managed to break down the door and removed the ex-soldier, putting oxygen equipment on him. Momentarily losing consciousness due to the smoke, he does not remember telling the brigade members about his cat Weller.

“I don’t remember doing that, but apparently I tried to go back. But they obviously stopped me. So I was put in the ambulance and I was just worried about her,” says Matthew. He was in hospital for five hours treating smoke inhalation when he received news from the police that his cat never left the house and died.

Fire engulfed former soldier Matthew Slater’s entire house. Image: Playback/ GoFundMe

Heartbroken, the man returned to his home and found everything destroyed by fire. Working as a builder, his home insurance had run out two weeks ago and he thought about renewing it, but he didn’t do it in time.

Libby Bushby, a friend of the ex-soldier, has created a kitty on the GoFundMe website to help him by providing photos that show the destroyed rooms. The goal now is to get 25 thousand pounds sterling, around R$ 189 thousand, to buy new furniture and rebuild the property. So far, R$58 thousand have been collected.