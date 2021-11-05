Catarinense Unifique and União Copel Win Auction for 5G in the South Region | Estela Benetti

The 5G Sul Consortium, made up of the Santa Catarina-based Unifique, from Timbó, and União Copel, from Paraná, won the 5G auction for the supply of 5G telephony to the southern region of the country. The victory came with the final bid of R$73.6 million, which meant a premium of 1,454.74%, after intense disputes with other operators. The two companies will operate on the 3.5 GHz (Gigahertz) frequency that allows installation of 5G and 4G networks.

The auction held this Thursday (4) by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) had as the main winners for ultra-fast 5G telephony operators Of course, TIM and Vivo, which will also operate at 3.5 GHz frequency. This internet technology is up to 100 times faster than 4G and has low latency, that is, more immediate response to commands.

According to the CEO of Unifique, Fabiano Busnardo, under the contract, the company will offer 5G services to 247 municipalities in Santa Catarina and 423 in Rio Grande do Sul by 2029. Copel will serve municipalities in Paraná.

– Unifique and Copel together have fundamental conditions to assume and carry out commitments as important as those presented in the notice. The winners are the southern region of Brazil and the entire country. Our responsibility for implementing 5G technology will be in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. And Copel, in Paraná – says Fabiano Busnardo.

On the stock exchange since July, Unifique collects high-quality service results in Anatel’s surveys. In 2018 it was elected the Best Fixed Broadband Internet in SC. In 2019, it was recognized as the Best Fixed Broadband in Brazil and, in 2020, in addition to repeating this performance, it received the title of Best Fixed Telephony in the country.

Unifique provides services with its own fiber optic system and since it was listed on the stock exchange it has acquired nine internet companies in the southern region.

