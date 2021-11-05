Cavani in Brazil in 2022? Understand why Manchester United striker welcomes the possibility and has his preferences

With a contract until June 2022 with Manchester United, Cavani really sees Brazil with good eyes as a destination from the middle of next year

Currently at Manchester United, Edinson Cavani has become the great ‘dream of consumption’ of most fans of Brazilian clubs in recent years. Right after leaving the PSG, the Uruguayan was speculated on in a number of teams in South America, but, with no possibility of a big hit due to the salary range, the striker signed a contract with the Red Devils until June 2022.

With just over seven months left for the end of his relationship with the English club, Cavani was once again speculated in Brazilian football. In recent days, the ball was the palm trees, a team whose name was linked to the center forward before the Uruguayan went to England.

Despite being appointed as a future ‘great reinforcement’ of the beginning of the ‘Era Leila Pereira’ ahead of Palmeiras, the club’s current sponsor should not make large investments in reinforcements once Verdão takes over. O ESPN.com.br found that the policy to be adopted, at least at the beginning of the term, should be the same used in the last two years, with the search for specific names, with passages through base selections and with potential for sale in the future.

According to a report by people close to Cavani, the striker will not leave England before the end of his contract. The star player considers staying in Europe the best option, since the Uruguayan has been constantly used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has the possibility of ending the season with titles and on the rise in the Old Continent.

The curious thing is what can happen from June 2022. According to the report’s investigation, Cavani really considers a coming to Brazilian football. So far, the only place discarded by the athlete’s staff is China. However, the ace welcomes a return to South America, mainly due to the possibility of being closer to Uruguay.

Mass clubs like Corinthians and Flamengo they are considered ‘preferred’ by the athlete’s staff. However, Cavani would be willing to listen to different proposals until he defines the best destination.

It is not new that the name of the star is linked to a possible coming to national football. In mid-2020, as determined by the ESPN.com.br, Walter Guglielmo, manager and brother of Cavani, was present at Flamengo, Palmeiras, Internacional, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Grêmio.

However, the response of all Brazilian clubs to a distance in relation to a deal with Cavani was the same: the high salary. With maturities close to 20 million euros a year (something around R$ 100 million), the payment to the Uruguayan was something out of the question even for clubs with greater financial health and support from sponsors in Brazil, such as Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG.

Also in March of this year, Luis Cavani, father of the ace, said in an interview with the television channel TyC Sports, from Argentina, who saw the center forward at Boca Juniors at the end of the contract with Manchester United. At the time, the striker’s father said that the athlete was ‘not very comfortable’ in England and that he considered a comeback.