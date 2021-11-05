CBF calendar embezzles teams at Brazilian Nationals, Flamengo tries to reduce

With Igor Siqueira

The CBF game calendar for 2022 has five conflicts between FIFA dates for selections with the Brazilian Serie A. In other words, there will be new absences for teams during the main championship. The confederation reduced the impact in some rounds. But Flamengo’s plea to further reduce conflicts between dates was not met.

There was a meeting between the CBF, clubs and federations to talk about the calendar. It is the first time that the confederation has held a broad meeting in this regard. The final word, however, is the confederation.

Prior to the meeting, the CBF had done work to try to reduce conflicts between FIFA dates and club matches. The State Governments were scheduled to start on January 29th, which was brought forward to January 26th. In addition, CBF extended the Brazilian Nationals for a longer time, giving up some training time for the national team for the Cup. The season will end on November 14th. With that, the confederation managed to save three rounds of the Brazilian from embezzlement to the team.

The document presented at the meeting still has five FIFA dates with conflicts in the Brazilian Nationals. There are four rounds in June and one in September.

During the meeting, the board of Flamengo insisted that an anticipation of the State event could be made until mid-January. The intention was to save another three rounds of embezzlement by the State. So there would only be two games affected.

But, during the meeting, the CBF claimed that there were contracts related to the State that would be breached. Also, there was the argument that this would impact players’ vacations. The Football Federation of Minas Gerais stated that it could not start the championship so early due to its commitments – the entity does not have a television contract at the moment. With that, Flamengo’s claim was rejected.

The director of competitions, Manoel Flores, stressed that the CBF was making every effort to save the clubs. Flamengo, however, was dissatisfied because they wanted their entire team to compete in the Brazilian Nationals.

In the 2021 season, the CBF’s initial calendar provided for teams to be absent in 18 rounds of the Brazilian Nationals. After negotiations and displacements, the clubs still suffered without their main athletes in 13 games of the competition.

In addition to the Brazilian, there are impacts on the teams at the beginning of the State. But this was well accepted by the clubs.