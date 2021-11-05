CBF presents 2022 calendar with states starting on FIFA date – 11/4/2021

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) presented today (4) to the clubs the calendar for the 2022 season of Brazilian football. In the schedule set up by the entity, the state ones will start from January 26th, according to the UOL Sport found out. Thus, the next year of Brazilian football will start during a FIFA date. Throughout the current season, the holding of games in periods reserved for the teams’ matches caused controversy and even an attempt to paralyze the Brazilian Championship.

The selection has commitments for the qualifiers on January 27th and February 1st. Soon, those who play on Brazilian soil will have a bigger problem to be in shape, if Tite is in plans for the games against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Another problem for clubs in early 2022 will be the short preparation time. The teams will have around ten days of pre-season, as the 30-day vacation for players will start on December 15, the date of the Copa do Brasil final, for the two finalist clubs — Atlético-MG and Athletico . For the others that are in dispute in Brasileirão, the 2021 calendar ends on December 9th. Therefore, the return of activities for the main team may be earlier, on January 9th.

The 2022 calendar is peculiar due to the World Cup, which will be played from November 21st and will demand maximum release of players on the 14th. Even so, the state teams still have 16 dates. The change on the World Cup will make Brasileirão finish much earlier than usual, on November 13th.

The Brasileirão Series A starts on April 10th. The Copa do Brasil will start on February 23rd and end on October 19th. The Supercopa do Brasil, a game between the Brazilian champion of 2021 and the champion of the Copa do Brasil, will take place on February 20th.

Libertadores runs from February 23 to October 29, with the decision in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The Sudamericana, in turn, begins on April 6, with a decision on October 1st. Recopa dates were March 9th and 16th.

In 2021, the non-stoppage of national tournaments on FIFA dates was the reason for agitated backstage, fights with CBF and arm wrestling between clubs. Flamengo, for example, even called the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to pause the Brazilian Championship during the Copa América, but was unsuccessful. On the occasion, Rubro-Negro could not count on four players: the Brazilians Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, the Uruguayan Arrascaeta and the Chilean Isla.

Due to the calendar, some Brazilian games had to be postponed. More recently, there was another chapter in this imbroglio that sparked discussion. As Rodrigo Mattos showed in his blog, “CBF rescheduled Atlético-MG’s match, which would be on the FIFA date, for December. At the same time, it kept clashes between Galo and finalist teams in the weeks of the Libertadores and Sudamericana decisions” .