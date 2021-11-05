CBF presents the 2022 calendar with the start of the State Fifa and Brasileirão dates until November

The calendar for the 2022 season has had dates. This Thursday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) met with 27 presidents of state federations and representatives of 40 clubs – 20 from Serie A and 20 from Serie B – to announce proposals for deadlines for national competitions.

Series A will start on April 10th, while Series B will start the day before (9), and ends on November 13th and 5th, respectively. The Copa do Brasil will be played between February 23rd and October 19th.

In the schedule exposed by the CBF during the meeting, directed by the acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, it was also defined that the State Governments will start from January 26th.

It should be noted that Flamengo, represented by Luiz Eduardo Baptista (vice-president of external relations at the club), suggested in counterproposal that the State start on January 15th, in order to avoid major conflicts during FIFA Dates, but the idea of ​​CBF tends to be maintained.

The State will continue with 16 dates, the first of which, on January 26, will already take place in the middle of the first FIFA Date of 2022, with the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers round.

CBF opted for such a proposal because, of the eight FIFA Dates of 2022, in which the Cup will take place between October (practices) and November (games), it sees little loss, with only three of them having conflicts between competitions.

It is also worth mentioning that Conmebol has already announced the date of its international club competitions: the Libertadores runs from February 23 to October 29, with the decision in Guayaquil, Ecuador, while the Sudamericana will start on April 6 and will end on October 1st. The Recopa dates were on March 9th and 16th.