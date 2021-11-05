CBF proposes calendar 2022 with state start in late January and Series A and B between April and November | soccer

At a meeting this Thursday, the CBF presented the proposed calendar for state federations and clubs for the year 2022. The state ones have a starting date of January 26th. The Brazilian Series A starts on April 10th, the Brazilian Series B on April 9th, ending on November 13th and 5th, respectively. The Copa do Brasil will be played between February 23rd and October 19th.
The meeting was attended by 27 state federation presidents and representatives from 40 clubs – 20 from Serie A and 20 from Serie B.
Ednaldo Rodrigues, interim president of the CBF, alongside the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, at a Copa Verde ceremony — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
The meeting was chaired by the acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, with the director of competitions, Manoel Flores, in addition to other directors of the CBF. Flamengo, represented by Luiz Eduardo Baptista, made a proposal to bring the calendar forward by a week and a half, with the state ones starting on January 15th.
Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim later reinforced the club’s intention. The idea was to reduce conflicts with the Brazilian team’s calendar. According to the CBF proposal, of the eight FIFA dates in 2022 – in which the World Cup will be played between October (preparation) and November (the games dispute) – only three of them will not have a conflict of dates between games of national competitions and the National Team.
The start of the state tournaments on January 26, for example, will already take place on the first FIFA date of the year, with the Qatar World Cup qualifying round.
Some representatives of clubs in the Northeast supported Flamengo’s proposal, because it would also avoid greater conflict with the Northeast Cup, but, despite the CBF guaranteeing that it would study the red-black proposal, there will hardly be any changes. Some state federations also preferred the CBF proposal.
Check the summary of the CBF calendar proposal for 2022:
- State: beginning 1/26
- Brazil Cup: 2/23 to 10/19
- Series A: 4/10 to 11/13
- Series B: 9/4 to 5/11