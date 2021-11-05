Ceará Justice Authorizes Exploitation of the Animal Game | Ceará

Judge Francisco Chagas Barreto Alves, of the 2nd Public Finance Court of the District of Fortaleza, authorized, on Thursday (4), that the animal game is explored in the state through Loteria Popular LTDA, the official name of the organization Paratodos. The company could already exercise the activity in an injunction given by the same judge in March 2020, but now he has judged the merits of the action.

In 2008, nine top members of Paratodos were arrested by the Federal Police in the Operation Noah’s Ark. Among them, the organization’s president, Francisco Mororó, who died of kidney complications last year. In 2014, 11 defendants were convicted by the Federal Court, but acquitted three years later by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The animal game has been considered by the legislation as a criminal offense since 1941. Article 58 of the law considers that to exploit or carry out the lottery called animal game, or to practice any act related to its performance or exploitation, may result in imprisonment of four months to one year, in addition to fine.

According to magistrate Francisco Chagas Barreto Alves, the Government of the State of Ceará must grant authorization to Paratodos through the Secretariat of Tourism. In return, the organization must present monthly payment of R$ 15 thousand to the state in allusion to the exploration of the animal game.

The judge considered that the state must send, within 15 days, the bank details so that the money can be paid. In addition, it determined that the government “adopt all necessary measures for the faithful performance of lottery activities, providing opportunities for the collection of other fees and related taxes and refraining from any measure that may hinder or disturb the business operation”.

State can manage lotteries, says judge

In the sentence, the judge of the 2nd Public Finance Court argues that the exploitation of lotteries can be done by both state and federal governments. However, legislation on the subject is exclusive to the Union. So far, there has been no regulation.

The decision, according to the magistrate, was based on a previous agreement signed with the Social Lottery of the State of Ceará, which also collects R$ 15 thousand from the state coffers.

The judge also considered that the Constitution allows the free exercise of any economic activity and that denying authorization, even if the state does not regulate how the exploitation should be, would be to impose on entrepreneurs “the blame for the inefficiency of the Public Power, at this time of pandemic, where unemployment and misery prevail”.