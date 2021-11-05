Céline Dion had a mansion built where it is isolated

Céline Dion is isolated in the mansion she had built in Henderson, a city located in the state of Nevada. The singer has been there since the beginning of the month, taking care of her failing health. According to a family member of the artist, she would not be able to walk or even get out of bed.

The property is estimated at US$1.2 million, equivalent to more than R$6 million. According to Hello! magazine, the artist would have made this choice with the purpose of staying close to private schools and the activities of her children, René Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

The mansion features a huge swimming pool, outdoor space, three large bedrooms, suites, access to a semi-private golf course, entertainment room and a bar.

health condition

Dion had to cancel his Las Vegas shows, which would start on November 5th, due to severe pain from muscle spasms.

“My heart is broken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for eight months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words,” he wrote in a post on his personal Instagram account.

An unidentified family member informed Here magazine that Céline’s case was serious.

“She can no longer get out of bed, move, or walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet that paralyze her. She is very weak and has lost a lot of weight. things don’t improve, she can be away for several months or even a year. Because her symptoms are more worrying than expected,” says the source.