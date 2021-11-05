Check out the results of Quina 5697 and Timemania 1708 this Thursday (11/14)

posted on 11/4/2021 20:06 / updated on 11/4/2021 23:06



Time to see if luck has chosen you! – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (4/11), five lotteries: Quina’s 5697 contests; 2364 of Lotofácil; 2293 of the Double Seine; 1708 from Timemania and 526 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 04-17-33-37-60-.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-16-17-18-22-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of BRL 700 thousand, presented the following result: 34-46-54-67-68-70-77. The team of the heart is the Corinthians, from Sao Paulo.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-07-30-31-32-50 in the first draw; 08-14-25-45-47-50 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$5.3 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 350 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-08-13-26-27-30-31. the lucky month is December.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Watch the full broadcast: