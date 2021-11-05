China accounts for 31% of CO₂ emissions in 2021 – News

China is responsible for 31% of CO₂ emissions, the main greenhouse gas, in 2021, according to a study by the international consortium of scientists Global Carbon Project released during COP26, the UN summit on climate change.

“This report is a bucket of cold water,” co-author Corinne Le Quéré, professor of climate change at the University of East Anglia, commented in an interview with AFP. “It shows what happens in the real world, while here in Glasgow we talk about dealing with climate change.”

On the other hand, in 2021 emissions will fall by 3.7% in the United States and 4.2% in the European Union, according to the study. The United States accounts for 14% of global emissions, and the EU for 7%. India, the fourth largest emitter, accounts for 7%.

The pandemic has brutally reined in the world economy and with it the pollution of the planet from fossil energy consumption, but global emissions this year have once again approached record levels. In 2020, total emissions fell 5.4%, but in 2021 they should rise 4.9%, less than 1% of the 2019 record.

The report finds that economic reactivation has returned to being based on fossil fuels. Emissions due to oil are expected to increase 4.4% in 2021. They will not return to 2019 levels, but the authors point out that the transport sector has not yet returned to pre-crisis levels.

No ‘structural change’



The consequence of this reheating of the economy and the planet is that the ideal objective of limiting the increase in temperature to 1.5ºC is becoming increasingly distant.

The planet has already experienced an increase between 1.1°C and 1.2°C compared to the pre-industrial era. At the current rate, the world has just eight years to have a 50% chance of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The drop in global activity due to the pandemic “was never a structural change. Leaving the car temporarily in the garage or exchanging it for an electric vehicle is not the same thing,” Corinne said.

The recovery “was stronger than expected,” said Glen Peters of the International Climate Research Center, another author of the study.

To achieve a balance between gas emissions and retention in 2050, which is known as carbon neutrality, it would be necessary to stop emitting 1.4 billion tons per year.