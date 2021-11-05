China buys more soybeans from BR for December and January shipments and increases…

The soybean market operates with strong lows in the early afternoon of this Thursday (4) on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Oilseed futures lost between 22 and 25 points in the main maturities, around 1:30 pm EDT, pushing November to $12.08 and May to $12.40 a bushel. As explained by Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest, the pressure still comes from the tight competition between Brazil and the US for Chinese demand.

The news is that Brazil continues to make new soybean sales to the Asian nation, with deals having been registered yesterday and today, for December and January shipments, and cheaper than the product from the USA. The difference is in the awards and also in the higher quality of Brazilian soy, making it even more attractive for importers.

“Brazil has been gaining more and more space from the US,” explains Vanin. The chart below, by Agrinvest, shows how much soy the Chinese have in their name in the US market, a much smaller volume than in the same period last year.

There are less than 20 million tons (pink line) on behalf of Chinese buyers in the US market this season, against more than 31 million (black line) in the annual comparison.

Chart: Agrinvest Commodities

Alongside the competition, fundamentals already known by traders weigh on the market.

On the one hand, planting in Brazil is happening at a record pace and with a climate scenario favoring fieldwork. On the other hand, the American harvest is coming to an end well and with productivity rates higher than expected, which may even lead the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to raise its crop estimate in the next monthly supply and demand bulletin.

And also according to market analysts at Agrinvest, the loss of the 21-day moving average in the January contract also contributes to the intensification of casualties. “Graphically, support is at $12.03, level tested on Oct. 13.”