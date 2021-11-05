China: Hidden debt market, with secret, off-balance sheet bonds, scares investors

(Bloomberg) – China’s real estate developers are struggling to pay bills that many of their bond investors didn’t even know existed.

Unpaid off-balance sheet debt payments such as high-yield products, secret loans and corporate bond guarantees have shaken China’s credit market in recent weeks. Dollar bond lenders try to find their place in the payment queue in the event of a default, leading to a reassessment of risk that has virtually froze the primary market for developers.

On Thursday, Kaisa Group said it had failed to pay for wealth management products, pushing the developer’s bonds and stocks down. Fantasia Holdings did not pay a dollar bond last month, weeks after ensuring that working capital was sufficient and that it had no liquidity problems. The non-payment affected the credibility of Chinese issuers shortly after Bloomberg reported that China Evergrande was on the radar for an unknown bond issued by another entity.

“Many of these companies have a lot of private credit,” said Philip Tse, director and head of Hong Kong and China real estate research at Bocom International. “It’s very difficult to say who is safe now, because the entire market has lost refinancing capacity.”

The repeated shocks only worsened investors’ perception of the sector. An index that tracks developer stocks fell 3.3% on Friday, to the lowest level since March 2017. China Aoyuan stock tumbled more than 15%. Shimao Group’s dollar bond maturing in 2026 lost about 10 cents at 71 cents. The company has denied online rumors it is in talks to extend payment on a trust product.

With the debacle, yields on speculative-grade, or junk, dollar bonds soared to 22%. This makes it very expensive to resort to the offshore market to pay debts, as developers did in the past. Other means of raising capital quickly wear out.

Declining home sales have reduced revenue, while finding buyers for asset divestitures has become a challenge. Last month, Evergrande suspended talks to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit, which would have raised about $2.6 billion.

Kaisa is looking to sell real estate projects with an estimated combined value of 81.8 billion yuan ($12.8 billion), the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg LP

