China: Journalist Arrested for Covering Covid Close to Death

Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan, detained after filming the application of the confinement in Wuhan City after Covid’s initial detection in the region, is close to death, the family warned.

The 38-year-old former lawyer declared a hunger strike and was force-fed for months by nasogastric tubes.

The journalist’s brother, Zhang Ju, warned last week on Twitter that she is too thin and may not survive the winter. “In her heart, it seems that there is only God and his beliefs, no matter what,” the brother added.

Zhang Zhan was arrested in May 2020 and sentenced in December to four years in prison for “provoking public order disturbances”, an indictment customarily applied in China to political dissidents.

In February 2020, the Shanghai lawyer traveled to Wuhan, in central China, to narrate the situation there a few days after the start of the application of strict confinement in the metropolis of 11 million inhabitants.

Recorded images of patients in a crowded hospital corridor were one of the few pieces of information about sanitary conditions in the city where Covid-19 was first detected.

On Thursday, Amnesty International called for Zhang’s immediate release so that he could “end the hunger strike and receive the treatment he desperately needs.”

Reporters Without Borders also called on the international community to press for his release “before it’s too late.”

AFP was unable to contact the journalist’s brother and her mother refused to comment on the situation. The directors of the penitentiary system did not comment either.

One of the journalist’s lawyers said the family had asked permission to visit her in the Shanghai prison, but received no response. Their representatives have no information about Zhang’s current status.

Asked about the topic on Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not reveal details about the journalist’s health.

A diplomatic spokesman, Wang Wenbin, assured that “China is a rule of law”. “Anyone who breaks the law must be punished,” he told the press, before saying Zhang Zhan’s pleas for freedom were “an anti-China political manipulation.”

In addition to Zhang Zhan, at least three other independent journalists (Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua) are detained for their coverage of the epidemic crisis in Wuhan.