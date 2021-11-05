Chinese journalist arrested for filming the start of the pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death, says family | World

2 of 2 Democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan protests, calling for freedom for Zhang Zhan (pictured on poster at left), sentenced to four years in prison for covering the Covid pandemic in Wuhan. — Photo: Peter PARKS / AFP

