Chinese journalist arrested for filming the start of the pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death, says family | World

Zhang Zhan, a journalist from China detained after filming the confinement in Wuhan, the world’s first city to detect Covid-19 cases, is close to death, warned the family.
The 38-year-old former lawyer has declared herself on a hunger strike after being sentenced in late 2020 to four years in prison for “provoking public order disturbances,” a charge customarily attributed in China to political dissidents.
She has been force-fed by nasogastric tubes for several months. The journalist’s brother, Zhang Ju, warned last week on Twitter that she is too thin and “may not survive the winter.”
“In her heart, it seems there is only God and his beliefs, no matter what,” her brother said.
In February 2020, the Shanghai lawyer traveled to Wuhan, in central China, to narrate the situation a few days after the start of the application of strict confinement in the metropolis of 11 million inhabitants.
The images of patients in a crowded hospital corridor were one of the few information released at the time about the city’s sanitary conditions.
On Thursday, Amnesty International called for Zhang’s immediate release to “end the hunger strike and receive the treatment he desperately needs.”
Reporters Without Borders also called on the international community to press for his release “before it’s too late.”
Democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan protests calling for freedom for Zhang Zhan (pictured on poster at left), sentenced to four years in prison for covering the Covid pandemic in Wuhan. — Photo: Peter PARKS / AFP
AFP was unable to contact the journalist’s brother and her mother declined to comment. The directors of the penitentiary system did not speak either.
One of the journalist’s lawyers said the family had asked permission to visit her in the Shanghai prison, but received no response. Their representatives have no information about Zhang’s current status.
Asked about the topic on Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not reveal details about the journalist’s health. A diplomatic spokesman, Wang Wenbin, assured that “China is a rule of law”.
“Anyone who breaks the law must be punished,” he told the press, before saying Zhang Zhan’s pleas for freedom were “an anti-China political manipulation.”
In addition to Zhang Zhan, at least three other independent journalists (Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua) are detained for their coverage of the epidemic crisis in Wuhan.
