Chris Pratt is canceled once again after getting into new controversy

Nothing new on the front: the actor Chris Pratt is being canceled on the internet again. The star of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (UCM) can’t seem to pass many days away from a good controversy.

This time Pratt is facing harsh criticism from the public, since this Thursday (4). The reason? For posting a statement for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on social media. Read on to understand.

According to most internet users, the simple tribute he ended up “degrading” the son that he has from his first marriage, with the actress also Anna Faris. He was also called “toxic and possessive” within the current relationship.

According to the heated publication of Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt claims that the wife “chews so high” that he needs to put on headphones by ear, as well as ensuring that the Katherine’s pure heart belongs to you.

Check out the statement posted by Chris Pratt (in English):

Although the post received more than 2 million likes and supportive comments, there were those who disliked the way the actor refers to his wife, claiming that Pratt describes Katherine “as a possession” and is “unable to avoid complaining about her, even when he tries to praise her.”

As if that wasn’t enough, some fans listed several points considered as sexist and in a tone of possessiveness. “This post could complete the toxic christian man bingo“, said one of the actor’s followers.

It turns out that the criticism did not stop only at the subject ‘Daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger’: in the text, Pratt only comments on baby Lyla and calls her “healthy”, being that he is also Jack’s father – the result of her marriage to Faris, who was born prematurely and suffers from vision and leg muscle problems.

Internet users questioned: “Why mention that she gave you a healthy daughter? Have you forgotten that your child was born prematurely and has health problems? This is a passive-aggressive thing”, Besides “I noticed the emphasis that she ‘gave’ you a healthy daughter”…

However, the wife Katherine shared posting to your own Instagram account, saying you love Pratt and ignoring the numerous criticisms her husband is facing on the networks.

this chris pratt MOUSE praising his new wife saying that she gave him a wonderful life and a beautiful daughter… as if he didn’t have another son and an ex wife he treated like garbage, what a hate of this man https://t. co/uzL1UC8kVq — nanda🧣 (@flokore) November 4, 2021

