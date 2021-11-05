Claro, Vivo and TIM auction main lots of 5G technology | National Newspaper

Anatel concluded this Thursday (4) the first day of the auction of 5G mobile internet technology. The three largest telephone operators operating in the country were awarded the main lots offered.

On the last day of his term, the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, opened the ceremony, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro, drawing attention to the size and importance of the auction, the largest in the history of telecommunications in the country.

“If 4G changed people’s lives, 5G will reshape society and productive environments. It’s not just another 1G, but we’re talking about an umbrella that involves and leverages several technologies. It’s not just about speeding up, as happened in the transition from third to fourth generation technology. The transition to 5G is a catalyst for innovation and new technologies with artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality”, explains the president of Anatel, Leonardo Euler de Morais.

After the ceremony, the board members opened the envelopes with the companies’ proposals, transmitted in real time. And the qualified companies began to compete for the available lots.

Anatel offered four frequency bands, divided into national and regional lots. They function as “over-the-air avenues” for data traffic. It is through these bands that the 5G internet will arrive, which may have a speed up to 20 times greater than the current one. Operators will explore these frequencies for up to 20 years. The new technology will arrive in capitals by July of next year and in all Brazilian cities – in a staggered manner – by 2029.

The federal government’s estimate is to raise at least R$ 3 billion with the auction and, according to the rules, operators will also have to invest more than R$ 46 billion in the coming years to make several improvements to the country’s internet network.

These counterparts vary according to the frequency band awarded, for example:

bring internet to 31,000 kilometers of federal highways. As a result, all federal roads will have internet;

take 4G to 95% of the urban area of ​​municipalities that do not have this service;

build a private communication network for the federal administration;

installing fiber optic cables in the Amazon across rivers;

take the internet to all basic education schools – this investment should be R$7.5 billion.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that Brazil will be the first country in Latin America with this technology, which will allow for an increase in the use of the internet, even in more isolated areas. According to the minister, currently 39.5 million Brazilians do not have internet access.

“It will be the biggest auction ever held in Latin America. It will be, only behind the pre-salt, the second largest auction in the history of Brazil. And that this will make us able to bring internet to Brazilians who do not have it, villages, schools, moving from 3G, 4G to 5G, coverage of federal highways, connected North, connected Northeast, two regions of the largest digital desert,” he said .

By the end of the day, 26 lots had already been sold in three frequency bands.

Winity II Telecom, which does not yet operate in Brazil, has the 700 megahertz band. In the 2.3 gigahertz range, five companies – Algar Telecom, Claro, Brisanet, Tim and Vivo – won regional lots, which will offer 5G in specific regions.

The national lots, in the 3.5 gigahertz range, considered the most important in the auction as they cover the entire national territory, were also held by the largest telephone operators in the country: Claro, Tim and Vivo.

Five groups – Algar Telecom, Brisanet, Cloud2U, Consortium 5G Sul and Sercomtel – won regional lots in this range. Four lots were not interested.