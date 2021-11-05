Classic between Santos and Palmeiras marks a reunion between Edu Dracena and former club

For the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will face Santos at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Vila Belmiro Stadium. The game will mark the reunion of former defender Edu Dracena, recently hired by the beach team, with club alviverde.

With the shirt of Palmeiras, Dracena won the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the 2019 season, with a record of three goals in 128 games played, he decided to end his career as an athlete at 38 years of age.

Immediately, Dracena began his career outside the four lines and assumed the position of technical advisor for Palmeiras. In the new role, the former defender participated in the award-winning last season played by the club alviverde, with titles from Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Last Wednesday, Santos announced Edu Dracena as football executive. In one of his first measures, he invited Guilherme Lipi, who worked in the management of Allianz Parque, to assume the position of football manager of the new club.

Captain of the Libertadores 2011 title, Dracena scored 17 times in 230 games with the Santos shirt. Scorer of the 2010 Copa do Brasil title, he won the 2010, 2011 and 2012 editions of the Campeonato Paulista, in addition to the Recopa Sudamericana 2012.

With 52 points gained, ten less than Atlético-MG, Palmeiras occupies the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Santos has 35 points and is in 15th place – Sport, the first member of the relegation zone, has 30 points.

