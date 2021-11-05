Cleo Smith: Audio of the moment 4-year-old girl was rescued from kidnapping in Australia

4 November 2021

Credit, Western Australia Disclosure/Police Photo caption, Police released photos and audio from the moment Cleo Smith was found

Australian police released an audio recording of the moment they found four-year-old Cleo Smith, missing for nearly 20 days, in a locked house.

“We got her, we got her,” says a police officer before asking the child what her name was.

“My name is Cleo,” the girl replies, to the audible glee of police officers who say “Hello Cleo!”

Cleo disappeared from her family’s tent at a camp on Oct. 16, triggering a massive search operation that involved 100 police officers.

A reward of 1 million Australian dollars (BRL 4.2 million) was even offered for information about his whereabouts.

She was found in a house in Carnarvon, about a six-minute drive from her family home.

Detective Cameron Blaine, one of the officers who found her, said Cleo was alert and aware at the time she was rescued.

According to him, the lights were on in the house and she was playing with toys.

Blaine told reporters of his joy and relief at finding the child alive and in good health.

“It was amazing to see her behave like a normal four-year-old would,” he said.

He added that he went to visit her and Cleo was “cheerful and laughing” and playing in her backyard.

Western Australia State Governor Mark McGowan told local media that he had also met Cleo, describing her as “a lovely little girl”.

Credit, Western Australia Disclosure/Police Photo caption, Claire had been missing for 18 days

He picked up two teddy bears — one for Cleo and one for her little sister Isla — and said he had suggested calling them Rob and Cameron in honor of the two police officers investigating her case, but she “didn’t seem to like the idea.”

McGowan also praised her family, calling them “fundamentally decent, honest human beings” and said they were very grateful for all the police had done.

“(Cleo) slept a little and ate a lot,” he said.

Police added that the family would be informed of the next steps in the investigation.

Wilde said there were experts who would interview Cleo, warning that this should be done very carefully and that it could be days before they were able to get any information from her.

Suspect

A 36-year-old man, Terence Darrell Kelly, was indicted by police as the perpetrator of the kidnapping. He appeared at a court in the city of Carnavon this Thursday (4/11).

According to authorities, Kelly has no connection with the Smith family.

He did not apply for bail and was not required by the courts to plead guilty or not guilty before the court.

Kelly will remain in custody until Dec. 6, according to local media.

Neighbors expressed shock that he might be involved in Cleo’s kidnapping.

The West Australian newspaper said Kelly was a “very quiet” and “reserved” man, adding that everyone on the street said they knew him.

ABC News said the man had recently been spotted by a neighbor buying diapers.

“We don’t understand who… he was buying it for,” said the neighbor.

According to police, Kelly was hospitalized after attempting to self-mutilate while in police custody, but returned to the police station and was interrogated by detectives.

Western Australia’s Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said police have a duty to ensure that anyone in custody is in sufficient medical condition to be subjected to questioning and to ensure that the court case is validated.

He added that the man was “helping” with the investigation.

News of Cleo’s rescue was well received by the Australians.

On Twitter, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote that it was “wonderful and comforting news”. Commissioner Chris Dawson said: “I think Australia is happy.”

“Find a little girl — a vulnerable little girl — after 18 days. You know, obviously people think the worst, but the most important thing is that hope was never lost,” added the policeman.

The girl was reunited with her parents, who made desperate pleas for Cleo’s return.

“Our family is whole again,” his mother, Ellie Smith, wrote on Instagram.