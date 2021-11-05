Cleo Smith: Audio of the moment 4-year-old girl was rescued from kidnapping in Australia

Police released photos and audio from the moment Cleo Smith was found

Credit, Western Australia Disclosure/Police

Australian police released an audio recording of the moment they found four-year-old Cleo Smith, missing for nearly 20 days, in a locked house.

“We got her, we got her,” says a police officer before asking the child what her name was.

“My name is Cleo,” the girl replies, to the audible glee of police officers who say “Hello Cleo!”

Cleo disappeared from her family’s tent at a camp on Oct. 16, triggering a massive search operation that involved 100 police officers.