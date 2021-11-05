Cleo Smith: Charged with kidnapping transferred to maximum security prison | World

reproduction Arrested accused of kidnapping Cleo Smith

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, accused of kidnapping Cleo Smith, 4, was taken to a maximum security prison in Perth, Australia, on Friday. He will remain detained until a new hearing on the case, scheduled for December. The girl was missing for 18 days after being taken from the tent where she was camping with her family on the outskirts of Carnarvon, on October 16th.

Kelly has yet to file a court case in her defense. According to the investigations, the man, who has no relationship with the child’s family, would have acted alone. He was with Cleo at the house where she was found, was taken to the police station in custody, and formally charged this Thursday.

At the airport, the man was spotted wearing handcuffs and feet while being escorted to a plane escorted by members of the Special Operations Group. Western Australia Police Chief Chris Dawson said the perpetrator would be subject to extra security measures “for obvious reasons”, noting that he had to be hospitalized after being injured while still in custody.

Investigations indicated that Kelly searched for Disney princess dolls and other toys at a Carnarvon store during the period in which she kept the victim away from her family. According to the police, the situation did not arouse suspicion from the residents of the region since, despite not having children, the man was known for being part of a large family with small children.