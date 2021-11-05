Club President Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Hire Hulk

The president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte, explained the reason for not having hired Hulk, who ended up closing with Atlético-MG. According to the official, the return of Dudu, who was on loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar, was one of the factors.

“Every great player interests Palmeiras. Obviously, the Hulk is a Brazilian national team player, but we have to be responsible. We had some situations to be defined at that time: the possibility of Dudu’s return, who is an idol, player level of the Brazilian national team, differentiated, and who ended up solving the case in May,” Galiotte told Jogo Aberto, from Band.

The president of the club alviverde also stated that he did not know if he could afford to hire more athletes like the Hulk.

“I always have to work out the next steps. Obviously, I wanted all the great players, but I don’t know if I would be able to pay. That’s a point someone has to think about, and that someone is me. , the answer is ‘of course yes,'” he added.

Hulk was announced by Atlético-MG at the end of January and has been standing out in the first year with the Minas Gerais club. In 58 games, the striker had 26 goals and 12 assists.