Company from SC wins lot in the South region in 5G auction | Santa Catarina

O 5G South Consortium, which is part of the Santa Catarina company Unifique, from Timbó, in the Itajaí Valley, won the auction of supply of 5G telephony for the lot in the southern region of the country . Bids began on Thursday (4) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) should continue the sale this Friday (5).

In addition to the company from Santa Catarina, the consortium includes União Copel, from Paraná. Like final bid of BRL 73.6 million, the two companies will operate on the 80 MHz frequency of the 3.5GHz (Gigahertz) band in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the CEO of Unifique, Fabiano Busnardo, by contract, the Santa Catarina company will offer 5G services to 247 municipalities in the state and 423 in Rio Grande do Sul by 2029. Copel will serve municipalities in Paraná.

When does 5G arrive in my city?

Anatel defined that 5G should work in the 26 capitals of Brazil and the Federal District in July 2022, but this does not mean that these cities will offer the frequency in all neighborhoods.

Regional lots allow winning companies to offer fifth-generation internet service in specific regions of the country. They, therefore, will not have national action.

The 3.5 GHZ range is exclusive to 5G, with very high speed transmission capability. It is the most used frequency band worldwide for 5G, with a focus on retail (end consumers) and industry. The spectrum is considered ideal for serving urban areas.

The range, including national and regional lots, was budgeted at around R$30 billion, with nearly R$29 billion being earmarked for complying with the obligations provided for in the notice.

