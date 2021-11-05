company profits but frustrates market

Vale had a net profit of US$ 3.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 33% compared to the same period in 2020. But the market was frustrated because it expected a higher profit.

What does this mean for the company’s equity investors? Is it an opportunity to buy the papers or not? Felipe Bevilacqua, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos, says that Vale can still offer a good return to its shareholders.

“First of all, it must be made clear that Vale’s results in the third quarter of this year were not bad, quite the contrary. The company produced an even greater volume of iron ore than in the previous quarter,” he says.

In the third quarter, Vale produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore, while in the second quarter production totaled 75.7 million tons, an increase of 18.1%. Sales volume rose from 74.9 million tons to 75.9 million tons.

The increase in sales was more shy than the growth in production, because of the mining company’s strategy, which prioritizes sales value over volume, says Bevilacqua.

In other words, the company chose to sell less in September, because of low market prices. And it was precisely this drop in prices that caused the company’s profit for the period to come below market estimates.

Market expected US$ 5 billion in profit

Third-quarter net income of $3.8 billion was below the $5 billion expected by the market. And it was much less than the $7.5 billion in the second quarter of this year.

The company’s net revenue for the period was US$12.6 billion, up 17.84% year-on-year, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 13.8%, totaling US$ 6.9 billion.

China and the fall in iron ore

The price of iron ore had been breaking records in 2021, with the commodity being quoted at US$ 237 per ton in Chinese ports at the peak of its appreciation.

During this period, companies in the mining and steel sector showed excellent results, drawing the attention of investors.

In September, however, the ore suffered sharp drops and returned to trading around US$ 100 per ton.

According to Bevilacqua, there are two main reasons for this devaluation, all related to China, which is Vale’s biggest customer:

1) Government restrictions on steel production in China, aimed at reducing electricity consumption and carbon emissions into the atmosphere;

2) The crisis in the real estate market in the second largest economy on the planet, with an emphasis on the collapse of the developer Evergrande.

What to expect from Vale in the coming quarters?

During the second quarter of this year, several factors converged for the miner to present impressive results, breaking records in net profit and Ebitda, said the analyst at Levante.

Iron ore prices were already expected not to remain at such high levels for long, and negative news from China made the third quarter even more challenging for the company.

“Still, the company managed a good cash generation in this interval, and, even without the expectation that the results of the second quarter are repeated, Vale should continue presenting solid numbers and paying good profits to shareholders”, declares Bevilacqua.

For him, even with the negative signs coming from China, the demand for steel in the global market should remain high, sustaining the demand for iron ore. He says that there is a trend of resumption of the international industry and also expectations for the package of investments in infrastructure that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is trying to achieve.

Cyclical or Dividend Paying Company?

Vale is a company in a sector considered cyclical, that is, its performance is affected by a series of economic factors that are not within the companies’ reach.

In the case of the mining and steel sector, the main factors that affect the companies’ results are the price of iron ore, determined in accordance with international demand, and the dollar rate. When the price of iron ore is high, and the dollar is appreciated against the real, Vale’s performance tends to be stronger.

“Even if it is a company that operates in a cyclical sector, Vale has been trying to transform itself into a company capable of recurrently obtaining good financial results, reducing its indebtedness and increasing its cash generation, which allows the payment of good dividends to shareholders more often,” says Bevilacqua.

The analyst points out that companies in the mining sector find it difficult to reinvest their profits in expanding their operations, which means that most of the value generated by Vale tends to be distributed in the form of earnings.

Vale keeps repurchasing its own shares

After repurchasing 268 million shares, Vale announced a new repurchase program of up to 200 million shares with a term of 18 months.

The repurchase of shares is a method that consists in the purchase of shares by the company that issued them, with the intention of canceling them or keeping them in custody in its treasury.

In general, operations of this type are seen by the market as a sign of the company’s confidence in its potential, or as a perception that its shares are cheap, that is, the price at which they have been traded on the secondary market does not reflect the real value of the company in the eyes of its executives.

In a statement to the market, the company said that “the continuation of the buyback program demonstrates the confidence of the company’s management in Vale’s potential to consistently create and distribute value.” In addition, Vale classified the repurchase of its shares as “one of the best investments available to the company”.

Vale approved the cancellation of more than 152 million shares held in its treasury in September.

Prospect for good dividends

Felipe Bevilacqua says that, considering the whole scenario, the company has good potential.

“I believe that Vale is a company with solid foundations, indebtedness under control, and very well positioned in the international market. Despite the drop in the price of iron ore, the company has the potential to continue generating expressive results, consequently paying good dividends to shareholders .”

