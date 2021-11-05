Competitor of Nubank, German bank N26 arrives in Brazil in 2022

The German fintech N26 will finally arrive in Brazil, after two years of delay. With plans to settle in the country in 2020, the arrival of covid-19 made the Germans decide to wait. Even though the official arrival forecast is only in 2022, the company already presents itself as a strong competitor for digital banks already established in the country, such as Nubank.

According to Eduardo Prota, general director of the company in Brazil, the N26 arrives to debut the “second generation” of fintechs in Brazil. For him, the first was important to democratize access to financial tools, while the new aims to help Brazilians take better care of their money.

“We want to solve the Brazilian’s problem. Access to products has become easier, but counseling remains difficult. It’s as if you went to a pharmacy and started having to look for medicines without knowledge”, says Prota.

Unlike other banks

Eduardo Prota, general director of N26 in Brazil. (Source: Estadão/Reproduction)Source: Estadão

In addition to offering features and functionalities of a digital account, already known by Brazilians, the company intends to import tools from the international operation. One of the highlights is “Spaces” — which consists of an account shared between some people —, the advance of salary in up to two days, and there are still plans to offer an investment platform.

Unlike other digital banks, the N26 doesn’t want to be seen as a free bank, even though it offers basic features at no charge. The company will adopt the model with some premium tools. According to Prota, there are no defined values ​​in Brazil, but international clients pay up to €20 a month, around R$130 in direct conversion.

Investments

In October this year, the company received a contribution of US$ 900 million, approximately R$ 5 billion, from the Third Point Ventures and Coatue Management funds, leading the N26 to be valued at US$ 9 billion, or R$ 50 billion in the current value. Even though it is still far from Nubank, which is in the process of going public and is worth at least US$ 50 billion (R$ 280 billion), the bank is the second largest in Germany.

With 25 operations spread around the world, Brazil will be the first country in Latin America to receive the bank. The company should launch a testing period with a group of customers and their best tools, until creating others focused on the Brazilian public. The release to the final audience will only be in 2022.