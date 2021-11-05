Conmebol gives more tickets to Flamengo x Palmeiras

Flamengo starts at 4 pm today (4) the sale of a new batch of tickets referring to the sector destined to the rubro-negros for the final of the Libertadores against Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo. Earlier this week, Conmebol had already released part of the cargo.

With this last transfer, the entity that manages South American football completes, for now, the amount that is the sole and exclusive responsibility of the finalist clubs.

After negotiations with the Uruguayan government, it was decided that the Centenário stadium, stage of the final, will have 75% of its capacity open. Authorities are still working to have 100% of the seats available. If the negotiation with the Uruguayans is successful, more tickets will be offered for sale. So far, the rubro-negros have approximately 7,300 entries in their hands.

Through an official note, Flamengo informs that the fan who intends to buy the ticket will need to access the purchase code and, subsequently, will be able to buy the ticket from the Conmebol website, always respecting the priority order of the partner-fans.

The fan purchasing the ticket, which costs R$1,110, will receive a voucher, which will need to be exchanged for the real ticket and, at the moment, Fla has not yet defined which will be the exchange points, dates and times.

“The new load will be released, initially, for the partner-fans with priorities 0 and 1. The other priorities will be released in order, if there are still tickets available”, announced the Rio club on Twitter.