Controversy! Ex-blonde Tchan rebuts criticism for assuming a position of trust at PRF | celebrities



Silmara Miranda, former blonde of the É o Tchan group and federal highway policeman – Reproduction

Published 11/04/2021 1:25 PM

Rio – Silmara Miranda became known in Brazil after replacing Sheila Mello as Tchan’s blonde, from the group “É o Tchan” in 2003. But she returned to the spotlight for a different subject: approved in a Federal Highway Police contest, in Florianópolis, she was nominated in 2020 and, less than a year later, was promoted to a position of trust in the PRF communication sector in Brasília (DF), generating controversy on the web.

According to the blonde’s colleagues, according to information in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper’s column “Panel”, Silmara had a “supposedly meteoric rise” and that the leadership role should be occupied by people who have been in the PRF for longer.

On social networks, she calls herself a “journalist, federal civil servant and former blonde of the É o Tchan group, who won a badge, and is very happy at what she does”. After seeing his name involved in the controversy, he used Instagram to issue a repudiation note against the newspaper’s report and explain his public role.

“The article suggests that my gratitude to President Jair Messias Bolsonaro refers to the position I occupy today in the Federal Highway Police (PRF). However, the photo, taken from its original context, was taken a year ago, when I I thanked the president for having nominated all those approved in the PRF 2018 competition”, she said, who also reiterated that “for this function there is absolutely no seniority criterion, being a position of free appointment and dismissal”.

The former Tchan blonde also argued that the opportunity to transfer to Brasília was offered to all police officers who are part of the PRF, in an internal selection process, released on February 22nd. “Only 10 signed up expressing their desire to live in the federal capital”, she pointed out, who also spoke of the promotion to the position of leadership.

“It is worth noting that in another recent NATIONAL recruitment (NOTICE 14/2021/DGP on 22/09/2021) carried out by the Executive Board of the PRF for civil servants to work in the General Coordination of Social Communication of the institution, in Brasília, we had only 9 applications. There were not enough interested parties to meet the internal demand and there is still a deficit in the PRF’s social communication area”, he pointed out. Silmara also said that he was the victim of fake news to damage his image and nullify all the effort he made to get where he is, in addition to highlighting his trajectory. “I still emphasize that I have a degree in Journalism and an MBA course in strategic journalism and press relations. However, my desire to perform a good job with initiative, proactivity and good communication certainly helped me in choosing the position. I will continue to give my best. better for the police in the area of ​​Social Communication,” he wrote.

It’s the tchan

In “É o Tchan”, Silmara Miranda replaced Sheila Mello in 2003 and remained in the group from Bahia until 2007. “It was four years and I was very happy. I had a great relationship with the band members and also with the office staff. always very respected by everyone and I never had any problem. At the time of the contest, yes, the seven finalists fought a lot and it was very tense”, said Silmara about the contest to become a dancer for É o Tchan. The blonde, who is a journalist with a degree, worked on a radio station in Salvador when she left the group “É o Tchan”. Remember the contest that elected Silmara Miranda as the blonde of É o Tchan:

*With information from IG