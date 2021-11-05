‘COP 26 is a flop,’ says Greta Thunberg in protest with thousands of young people in Glasgow | Cop 26

Thousands of young activists from around the world staged a protest this Friday (5) in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, during the fifth day of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26).

The event was organized, among others, by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, creator of the Fridays for Future climate movement. She spoke on a stage set up by young people and stated that this is “the most exclusive edition of the COP of all time”.

“It is no secret that COP26 is a failure. We cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that put us in it”, protested Greta.

“Our leaders are not our leaders. That’s what a leader should look like,” Greta said, pointing to the thousands of young people listening to her in the audience.

According to an estimate by the Washington Post, about 25,000 young people participated in the demonstrations in Glasgow.

“Many say we are too radical. Radical are they [líderes de Estado e empresários], struggling to save their systems,” said Greta.

“We don’t need any more promises,” said the activist. “(The COP) has turned into a public relations event where leaders are making beautiful speeches and announcing extravagant commitments and goals, while behind the scenes governments of Northern Hemisphere countries still refuse to take any drastic climate action.” said Greta.

As she posted on social media on Thursday (4), Greta returned to classify COP 26 in Friday’s demonstration as a “greenwashing festival”.

“#COP26 has been named the most exclusive conference in history. This is no longer a climate conference. It’s a Northern Hemisphere ‘greenwashing’ festival. A two-week business celebration, as usual, and blah blah blah “, said Thunberg.

“Greenwashing” is an English expression created to describe the action of organizations, companies or governments that sell themselves as sustainable in order to earn money. In this case, they make agreements, do not comply and still use the image of “friends of the environment”.

Young people protest against Bolsonaro

Also during the march, young people from the Brazilian Black Coalition for Rights movement – who also spoke at the event under shouts of protest against the Bolsonaro government – launched a letter entitled “To control global warming – zero deforestation: title to quilombola lands is zero deforestation” .

The document was signed by 250 entities and defends direct measures against environmental racism, to reduce global warming, to zero deforestation in the Amazon, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest and Caatinga forests, in addition to the titling of quilombola lands and territories as strategies for zero deforestation.

Like environmental racism, the letter defines: “the lack of environmental security in urban and rural territories with a majority black population, impacted by expropriation, water and air pollution, extreme weather events, dwelling in risk areas, dumping of waste, lack of access to basic sanitation services, impacted by floods, landslides, waterborne diseases, among others”.

Indigenous youth from the Amazon also spoke. They demanded the demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil and denounced the invasions of miners in the Munduruku and Yanomami indigenous lands, the contamination of rivers and indigenous people in the Amazon by the illegal use of mercury by miners, the killing of indigenous people by invaders and the increasing rates of deforestation during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil is among those that most aggravated global warming in the pandemic

A survey by Imazon showed that deforestation in the Amazon in the 2020/2021 season is the highest in the last ten years and that, in the last 12 months, the forest has lost an area equivalent to nine times the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In August, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) against Bolsonaro, accusing him of committing crimes against humanity and genocide for having encouraged the invasion of indigenous lands by miners .