COP leaves Glasgow with Rio-92 effervescence and protests

This Friday, the 5th, the United Nations Climate Conference (COP) will have a program to debate the participation of young people and the importance of being heard. But before that, it is already possible to pay attention to the voices that are spreading through the streets of Glasgow. “We are many, but we are not heard.” “There could be more young people, but the UK government hasn’t made it any easier for us to come.” “Inside? We definitely don’t have a voice.” “Nothing useful will come out of there. It’s outrageous.”







Protesters protest at COP26 Photo: Hannah McKay / Reuters

Four days ago, since the beginning of the conference, young people from different parts of the world have changed the face of the city and gave an air of effervescence that, at times, is reminiscent of Rio-92, when the eyes of the world turned for Brazil and for what was happening in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. There are parties, music, crowded pubs. But there is something different in the air.

Contrary to the festive and hopeful tone that the conference in Rio brought in the early 1990s, the mood among the youth of the 2020s is different, mediated by the climate urgency, the need to make decisions “for yesterday”, the demands for that their futures are taken into account and the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Nothing has really been done since the Paris Agreement. The NDCs (voluntary targets for cutting emissions) of many countries have simply fallen short of acceptable, so there’s not much to celebrate and there’s not much hope,” says Wictoria Jedroszkowak, 20 years old. Like her, her 19-year-old friend Dominica La Sota are part of Friday For Future, the same organization as young activist Greta Thunberg, who has become the voice of this generation in the fight for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Both are Polish and have gathered “what they had and what they didn’t have” to come to Scotland. Between the excitement of the first COP, the sense of urgency and disappointment (less with the event and more with the timing of decision-making), they seem to carry more in the last two. “On the second day (when world leaders were meeting) they wouldn’t let us in to protest,” says Dominica. “This is ridiculous. This is what we do, this is our role.”

Around the place where the COP takes place in Glasgow, young people of all nationalities are milling around. Representatives of indigenous peoples, from Brazil and other countries in South America, mingle and take the lead in the environmental debate. Eric Terena is one of them. In addition to being a young leader, he is also a DJ and performed during the conference.

The parties? For Ines Belliard and Zahra Ahmad, both 26, students in London, ok, they are part of it. Seeing the city’s pubs crowded with people in suits and ties who have just left COP meetings, however, gives young women a strange feeling. “They haven’t reached any concrete goals yet. So there’s nothing to celebrate,” says Zahra.

“Yes, there is a sense of urgency for us. They are dealing more with our future than theirs,” complains Ines. For her, the future is closer than imagined shown by the IPCC report, the UN panel of scientists, in August gives no other option but to have urgency. And charge.

The document showed that the Earth is warming faster than expected and is preparing to reach 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial level in the 2030s, ten years earlier than expected. As a result, extreme weather events will occur more frequently, such as floods and heat waves.

The only way, the report points out, is to limit carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, reaching at least zero net emissions (emissions balance minus carbon absorption), along with large reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. The Paris Agreement provides for zero net emissions by 2050

In Glasgow, the first week of the conference, shows some progress. On Wednesday, developed countries like the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan pledged to increase their transfers to the international fund for financing actions against climate change in developing countries.

The amounts still do not reach the estimated US$ 100 billion annually, but they point to the willingness to negotiate. Glasgow Zero Emission Finance Alliance, a group that includes the largest Western financial institutions, announced the creation of another fund, this one worth $100 billion.

Brazil, in the first days of the conference, softened the confrontational rhetoric adopted by the Jair Bolsonaro administration, aligned itself with the US and the European Union and revised its NDC. In addition, it joined the agreement to reduce methane emissions, proposed by the US and announced plans to eliminate illegal deforestation.

All of this sounds positive for young Nigerian Ugochukwu Bobo Ajuzie, 22, but it still doesn’t change the reality he sees in his country. “The problems in Africa range from deforestation to extreme dependence on fossil fuels. But there are also serious problems such as lack of access to a cleaner source of fuel for cooking,” he says. “In my country, a lot of people use kerosene for this.”

“Blah, blah, blah” is a term that has become popular among these young people ever since activist Greta Thunberg used it to refer to the rhetoric of politicians and decision-makers. Ajuzie prefers a variation: “Enough of the talk. We need actions that have a positive impact on climate protection. We don’t have more time,” he says.

While young people demand more voice and gain prominence, in front of the conference entrance, a group does not want to be heard, at least not in the same way. Sitting on the sidewalk in silence, they spend the day meditating and contemplating. They are part of The Earth Vigil group. They are there to strengthen the connection between people, the sacred and the environment.

“Sitting here and meditating silently, people of all faiths, is our way of getting us to listen,” says Myke Whi at noon on Thursday. Buddhist, she intends to return every day, until the end of the COP, to the same place and “make herself heard” in the same way.