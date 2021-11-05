Corinthians beat San Lorenzo to debut with victory in Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians debuted with victory in the Women’s Libertadores this Thursday afternoon, in Asunción, Paraguay. Against San Lorenzo, from Argentina, Timão won 2-0 with goals from Erika and Yasmim.

The Alvinegra team pressured the Argentines from the first minute of the game and worked the ball hard in the attacking field. Despite that, the first goal happened only in the final stretch of the first stage. In the second half, the scenario was repeated.

Make a note of it in the diary! Timão returns to the field next Sunday. Again at 5:30 pm, the team faces Nacional, from Uruguay, for the second round of the Libertadores.

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias chose to keep the same team that started in the semifinals of Paulista, changing only the goalkeeper. Thus, Corinthians went to the field with: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Erika, Gi Campiolo, Yasmim, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana.

My Timon

The debut game!

First time

Corinthians started the match already pressing the San Lorenzo team and exchanging good passes on the attacking field. The Corinthians team had its first chance after a table between Gabi Portilho and Gabi Zanotti, who found Tamires inside the area, but the flank was disarmed from above.

Tamires tried to score again shortly after, when he received a cross from the right, but the athlete’s deflection was weak and the opposing goalkeeper kept the ball. Minutes later, Vic Albuquerque headed in Katiuscia’s cross, but the ball went over the goal.

The team alvinegra was just under pressure in the first minutes and came back to danger at 16. Vic climbed high once again, now unmarked and at Gabi Portilho’s cross, but sent the ball out again. About five minutes later, the opponents’ first arrival was easily brushed aside by Gi Campiolo.

With about 25 minutes, Tamires received Katiuscia’s cross on the measure, anticipated the scorer and headed it off, but the ball scraped the crossbar and went over the end line. Shortly thereafter, Vic received Erika’s long throw, dominated the chest and attempted the play inside the area, but was caught offside.

Corinthians was once again in danger with Gabi Portilho in a first shot from the right of the penalty area, but the ball exploded off the crossbar. Within the final ten minutes, the new Corinthians finish required a two-half save from the goalkeeper.

The last minutes reflected the entire first half: Corinthians had possession of the ball, but could not complete the plays on goal. San Lorenzo, in turn, bet on their defense and counterattack plays that were well stopped by Timão.

At 45 minutes, Corinthians finally opened the scoring. The ball crossed in the area found Vic Albuquerque, who nodded so Erika also headed into the back of the net and opened the scoring.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half with two changes: Arthur Elias promoted the entries of Andressinha and Jheniffer in place of Diany and Tamires. In the first few minutes, Vic Albuquerque managed a cross for Gabi Zanotti and the header of shirt 10 went over the goal.

Shortly before the fifth minute, Corinthians extended the score with Gabi Zanotti, but Corinthians’ goal was invalid. The referee scored a foul on the opposing goalkeeper, who caught Gabi Portilho’s cross in the area and left the remainder with shirt 10. Shortly thereafter, Adriana tried for the submission after the play on the back line, but Correa made the save.

Around ten minutes, it was Gi Campiolo’s turn to try to let his goal go. The defender deflected Anddressinha’s corner kick and swung the net, but from the outside. In the next play, it was Kati who hit the outside, high, and saw the ball swerve to go out in another corner.

In the 20th minute, Yasmim was the one who extended Alvinegra’s advantage. Shirt 15 received the pass from the left, advanced, saw the goalkeeper advanced and hit closed to score the second Corinthians goal. Goalkeeper Correa still touched the ball, but didn’t avoid Timão’s great goal.

Soon after the goal, Arthur Elias moved the team and put Grazi on the field in place of Vic Albuquerque. A few minutes later, Corinthians came close to the third goal. Adriana submitted from a distance and Correa made the save, but released the ball in the small area. Gabi Portilho got the spare and got the submission, but the goalkeeper recovered and made another save.

The Alvinegra team insisted on the plays on the side and the exchanges of passes between Gabi Portilho and Katiuscia led to danger. With 15 minutes to go, Arthur made two more changes: Ingryd and Cacau took the field in place of Gabi Zanotti and Adriana.

Within the last ten minutes, Andressinha tried from a distance, but Correa made a good save. Shortly after, Cacau received the pass on the left, dribbled the marker and finished on the end line, but sent the ball out. Timão still had other good opportunities, but the game ended 2-0.

Corinthians 2 x 0 San Lorenzo fact sheet

Competition: Women’s Libertadores Cup of America

Local: Arsenio Erico Stadium, Assuno, Paraguay

Date: November 4, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 5:30 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Erika, Yasmim (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Adriana (Corinthians); Colonel and Hain (San Lorenzo)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Diany (Andressinha), Gabi Zanotti (Ingryd), Tamires (Jheniffer), Adriana (Cacau), Gabi Portilho and Victria Albuquerque (Grazi).

Technician: Arthur Elias

SAN LORENZO: Strap; Lopez, Ramirez, Salazar, Vidal, Colonel (Vazquez), Pereyra, Medina (Sanchez), S. Colonel (Puentes), Hain (Imbachi) and Molina.

