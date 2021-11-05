Corinthians dominates San Lorenzo and wins in the Libertadores Feminina debut

Corinthians dominated San Lorenzo throughout their debut in the Libertadores Feminina in 2021 and came out with a 2-0 victory. Thursday’s biggest opponent was the high temperature at the Arsenio Erico Stadium, which wore out the players.

The result takes Timão to three points and to the lead of group D. San Lorenzo is still without points and in the lantern.

And speaking of the best campaign. In the last edition, even with third place, Brabas won the best campaign of the tournament, with 39 goals scored and only 1 goal conceded. 📸 @rodrigogazzanel pic.twitter.com/CzDqbC4BnM — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 4, 2021

In the first half in which they put a lot of pressure on the opponent, Corinthians managed to open the scoring only after 45 minutes, with Erika taking advantage of a good plot in the Brazilian team’s attack.

San Lorenzo did not show football to threaten Corinthians and still conceded another goal in the second half, this time with Yasmim. Shirt 15 tried to cross from the left in the 18th minute, but the ball went straight into the goal and deceived the opposing goalkeeper. Artur Elias’ team held the game and physically preserved itself for the competition sequence

Corinthians’ next appointment is this Sunday, against Nacional. The match will be held at Arsenio Erico Stadium at 5:30 pm (GMT). On the same day, San Lorenzo picks up Deportivo Capiata at 19:45, in the same stadium.

Check out other results this Thursday at Libertadores Feminina:

Deportivo Cali 2 x 0 Alianza Lima

