Corinthians gets frustrated with values ​​to Araos, but keeps talking

Midfielder Araos is in the crosshairs of Necaxa and could leave Corinthians next season. The Mexicans are willing to spend US$ 1 million (R$ 5.59 million at the current price) to remove the athlete from CT Joaquim Grava. The numbers are considered low and do not encourage Alvinegro’s board. Even so, the deal is not out of the question.

In July 2018, the Chilean was hired by the Universidad de Chile for R$ 23.9 million. In three seasons in Brazilian football, the midfielder failed to establish himself at the Parque São Jorge club, collected few highlights, was even loaned to Ponte Preta in 2019 and, due to these factors, saw his market value drastically reduced.

In recent months, the player was sought out by Colo-Colo. The Chileans were interested in a loan, but Corinthians refused the proposal. In the past, Brazilians and Europeans sought out Araos’ representatives in search of a deal and always heard the “no” from the Alvinegra board — holder of 100% of the athlete’s rights.

Corinthians is going through a serious financial crisis and needs to raise more than R$81 million from the sale of athletes this season to meet its budget target. The context could fit with a sale of Araos, but the board does not intend to get rid of the midfielder for the values ​​presented by Necaxa.

A negotiation with the Mexicans is not out of the question, but a bigger proposal is needed. Recently, Corinthians made a similar move with defender Raul Gustavo, who received a proposal from Bordeaux, from France, and in the end remained at Alvinegro. The idea is, yes, to sell players, but with the prerogative that the agreement is profitable for the club’s coffers.

There is an expectation that the Mexicans will submit the proposal in the coming days. Araos’ businessmen have a good opening at Necaxa and should negotiate in the coming weeks. With no space in Sylvinho’s cast, the midfielder looks for space and retakes the leading role of the time he played in his native country.