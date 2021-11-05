Corinthians plans outstanding integration of the U-17 to the professional; know details

Forward Pedro, a standout in the Corinthians Under-17 category at just 15 years old, is on the radar of the professional team’s technical committee. The report of My Timon found that there is a plan to integrate the athlete into the adult category as early as next season.

Pedro still has a training contract with Corinthians. The trend is that talks about signing the professional bond begin next February, when the striker will turn 16, the minimum age allowed for professionalization in Brazilian football.

The club’s idea is to start the transition to the professional team after signing the new contract, protecting it with a high termination fine, to avoid harassment from other clubs. Despite his young age, the player’s fatigue and Corinthians work with the same expectation: Pedro will be the biggest sale in the club’s history.

In addition to the skill already demonstrated and his potential, a curiosity accompanies Pedro: his birth date. The Corinthians player was born on February 5, the same day as star players Carlitos Tevez, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alternating between U-17 and U-15, Pedro is the one who scored the most goals for Corinthians this season, tied with Giovane, from U-20. In total, there are 13 goals and three assists in 14 games played. He was also named best player and top scorer in the BH Cup U-15, won by Corinthians last October. There is a possibility that the striker will be part of the squad that competes in the next Copa São Paulo, since the list of entries will admit athletes born between 2001 and 2006.

With Pedro possibly in the starting lineup, Corinthians Under-17 will enter the field this Saturday, at 11 am, when they will face Comercial-SP, for the second phase of the Paulista Championship in the category. So far, Timãozinho owns an excellent campaign in the competition, with ten wins and one draw in the 11 games played so far.

The striker is also a frequent player in coach Dudu Patetuci’s calls for the Brazilian Under-15 team.

